FINEOS and PwC Partner to Drive the Future of Modern Insurance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitaltransformation--FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) a global leader in core systems for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance, today highlights its strategic alliance with PwC to help insurers accelerate modernization and deliver digitally enabled, data-driven transformation across the insurance lifecycle.

As employee benefits carriers navigate legacy technology constraints alongside rising expectations for seamless digital experiences, the cloud-native FINEOS AdminSuite on the FINEOS Platform streamlines end-to-end insurance operations from quote to claim while improving engagement for employers, employees, and brokers. Building on shared client work since 2019, PwC and FINEOS formalized an alliance in 2023, combining PwC’s deep insurance consulting expertise with the market-leading FINEOS Platform to help insurers modernize core operations, manage risk, and scale with confidence.

“Having worked closely with PwC on a number of our employee benefits clients, we are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership to migrate employee benefits carriers away from legacy core systems and onto our modern quote-to-claim platform, with embedded AI and FINEOS AdminSuite,” said Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS.

Rima Safari, Principal, FINEOS Alliance Leader, PwC US, added, “We’re proud to work with FINEOS to help insurers navigate today’s complex landscape and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. This alliance combines industry-leading technology and practical industry insight to accelerate transformation and helps deliver a better experience for both members and employers.”

About FINEOS

FINEOS is a global leader in modern core systems for employee benefits and the life, accident, and health insurance industry. Trusted by many of the world’s leading group and individual carriers, the FINEOS Platform is purpose-built to streamline complex insurance administration, enable seamless digital experiences, and unlock actionable data across the entire insurance lifecycle.

The FINEOS Platform supports end-to-end transformation through:

FINEOS AdminSuite: A comprehensive suite for policy, billing, absence, claims, payments, quote, rate, and underwriting, supporting full core insurance operations from enrollment through claim resolution.

Digital and Ecosystem Enablement: Modern API -first architecture, digital portals, and ecosystem connectivity that enable omnichannel experiences and seamless interaction for employers, employees, brokers, and partners.

-first architecture, digital portals, and ecosystem connectivity that enable omnichannel experiences and seamless interaction for employers, employees, brokers, and partners. Data-Driven Intelligence: Embedded reporting and analytics capabilities that help insurers improve operational visibility, enhance decision-making, and accelerate innovation across products and services.

Built on a cloud-native foundation, FINEOS enables scalable modernization, faster product launches, and compliance with evolving regulations such as FMLA, ADA, PFML, and more, helping insurers deliver better outcomes and experiences across the benefits ecosystem.

PwC’s role in insurance transformation

Through its alliance with FINEOS, PwC helps life, accident, health, and employee benefit insurers accelerate modernization, reduce implementation risk, and deliver meaningful value, fast. PwC’s insurance transformation services are built on deep industry expertise and proven delivery methodologies.

PwC can provide:

Sector-Specific Insight across group benefits, voluntary products, and public insurance programs.

Specialized Talent including consultants and engineers sourced globally leveraging PwC’s Acceleration Centers, with deep experience in core system implementation and integration.

Business and Technical Accelerators for agile delivery, future state operating models, middleware architecture, data warehouse modeling, AI-driven migration and more.

End-to-End Transformation Enablement augmenting insurer teams with experienced leaders in roles such as release train engineer and ancillary workstream leads - helping close gaps and drive future-state design across core insurance functions.

Together, FINEOS and PwC enable insurers to achieve:

Streamlined digital administration of disability and leave programs

Real-time claims processing and adjudication

Scalable policy and billing modernization

Enhanced user experiences through omnichannel engagement

Built-in compliance with evolving U.S. and global regulations

Actionable insights via embedded analytics and AI

Whether insurers are replacing legacy systems or launching a future-ready benefits ecosystem, FINEOS and PwC help unlock operational effectiveness and deliver better outcomes, for carriers, employers, and members.

