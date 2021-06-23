FinancialForce Welcomes Sheila Talton to Its Board, Names Bill Patterson as Board Advisor

Industry leaders bring expertise in fast growth, global expansion, and product strategy

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FinancialForce, a leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services and customer success teams, announces the appointment of Sheila Talton to the FinancialForce board as an independent director and chairman of the compensation committee. Talton is a seasoned Board Director at numerous companies including Sysco, John Deere Forestry & Construction Company, and OGE Energy Corp. In addition, Bill Patterson, EVP and General Manager of CRM Applications at Salesforce, joins as an Advisor to the FinancialForce Board.





“We are extremely pleased to welcome both Sheila and Bill to FinancialForce,” said Scott Brown, CEO of FinancialForce. “They join at an exciting time as we continue to accelerate growth, innovate our product line, build deeper relationships with customers, and scale our global employee base. Their expertise complements our strong leadership team and the existing skills of our Board of Directors. With Sheila and Bill, our future is brighter than ever and we look forward to their many contributions.”

Talton is an innovative business and market builder with an exceptional track record as a multi-faceted technology leader, big data strategist and specialist in emerging markets and global partner networks. She brings a tremendous background to the board including extensive public board experience at large companies such as John Deere, Sysco, OGE and others. She is the CEO of Gray Matter Analytics, a data analytics firm she founded.

“I am excited to channel my talents, expertise and energy into furthering the FinancialForce mission to help organizations be truly customer-centric,” said Talton. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to accelerate FinancialForce’s global growth with world-class talent.”

Patterson is a renowned technology leader and customer advocate responsible for driving the future of Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Salesforce Essentials. Prior to Salesforce, he spent 14 years at Microsoft in various executive positions. His specialties include enterprise sales, software development, cloud computing, product management, product marketing, competitive strategy, and more. Patterson will help in providing guidance on FinancialForce’s overall product development priorities, opportunities and market approach, further enhancing the output of a product organization that is widely recognized for leading the industry.

“This is a pivotal time in FinancialForce’s evolution, as the company helps organizations embrace a customer-centric approach to their business and unlock new customer insights,” said Patterson. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to help FinancialForce achieve even greater success in the months and years ahead.”

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce accelerates business growth with customer-centric ERP, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Customer Success Operations solutions. Run on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce, FinancialForce enables organizations to see their customers in full color, to unlock customer insights, deliver innovative experiences, run a digital business, and achieve agility and resilience. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research’s 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 PSA by G2.

