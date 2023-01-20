Financial Executive Alex Mandel Joins Skillz’ Board of Directors

Seasoned CFO Brings Financial Expertise to Skillz

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced that Alex Mandel, Chief Financial Officer of The Influential Network Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Mandel will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board. Mandel replaces Vanna Mehta-Krantz, who is stepping down to focus on other work commitments. Skillz is thankful for her contributions to the company during her tenure.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Alex Mandel to our board. His decades of financial experience, coupled with deep understanding of user acquisition, will be invaluable as we build the future of our company,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz.

Mandel currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of The Influential Network Inc., a privately-held influencer marketing company. Prior to this, Mandel served as Chief Financial Officer of Fluent, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNT), IAC Applications, and LendingTree, Inc. (Nasdaq: TREE). At LendingTree, he was credited with playing an essential role in the Company’s resurgence. Mandel also held the position of Managing Director at investment banking firms Centerview Partners, LLC and Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. He received his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Tufts University and his Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

“I see incredible potential in Skillz as it defines an entire industry,” said Alex Mandel. “It’s a privilege to join Skillz’ Board of Directors at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey and to help accelerate its trajectory towards profitable growth.”

