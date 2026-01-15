FillPoint Health and US Heart & Vascular Partner to Expand Access to Innovative Therapies Across Complex Cardiovascular Disease Areas

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FillPoint Health, a URAC- and ACHC-accredited specialty pharmacy and management services organization (MSO) and a Lyceum Company, has announced the continued expansion of its strategic partnership with US Heart & Vascular (USHV) to advance patient access to innovative therapies across complex and underserved cardiovascular disease categories.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to improving care for patients living with progressive cardiomyopathies, heart failure, and related cardiovascular conditions that require specialized treatment pathways, close monitoring, and high-touch coordination. Through the partnership, FillPoint Health will work closely with USHV’s national network of cardiovascular clinics to support disease states where timely access, coordinated care, and operational precision are critical to specialty pharmacy patient outcomes.

The partnership is designed to address some of the most challenging aspects of cardiovascular care, including advanced heart failure management, fluid overload and edema-related conditions, and rare or progressive cardiomyopathies by streamlining how therapies are accessed, coordinated, and delivered within provider practices. By aligning specialty pharmacy services, MSO infrastructure, and provider-centric workflows, FillPoint Health and USHV aim to create a scalable and repeatable care model that supports both established and emerging therapeutic areas within cardiology.

“At FillPoint Health, our focus is on enabling access to innovative therapies in complex cardiovascular disease categories where coordination and execution matter most,” said Michael Baldzicki, Chief Revenue Officer of FillPoint Health. “Partnering with USHV allows us to extend our pharmacy-led, provider-centric model into advanced cardiology care. This will support clinicians, improve patient access, and bring greater consistency to how complex therapies are delivered across care settings.”

From USHV’s perspective, the collaboration supports its mission to expand access to advanced care models across its national footprint. By working with FillPoint Health, USHV clinics benefit from a specialty pharmacy partner that understands the operational, financial, and compliance requirements necessary to support complex cardiovascular therapies across diverse patient populations.

This partnership underscores FillPoint Health’s broader strategy to expand beyond its foundational therapeutic areas while maintaining a disciplined, provider-focused approach to growth. By addressing unmet needs in advanced cardiology and heart-failure-related disease management, FillPoint Health and USHV are positioning themselves at the forefront of innovative, integrated cardiovascular care delivery.

About FillPoint Health

FillPoint Health, A Lyceum Company, is a provider-centric specialty pharmacy and management services organization (MSO) designed to support complex therapies through high-touch coordination, compliant program execution, and scalable operational infrastructure. As part of the Lyceum Health family of companies, FillPoint Health works alongside technology-enabled and service-driven platforms to help providers, patients, and pharmaceutical partners improve access, adherence, and outcomes across specialty disease states.

About US Heart & Vascular

US Heart & Vascular is a leading national cardiovascular physician practice management organization supporting cardiology and vascular practices across the United States. USHV partners with clinicians to deliver high-quality, patient-centered cardiovascular care while enabling access to innovative treatment approaches across a broad range of cardiovascular conditions.

Media Contact:

Mike Baldzicki

CRO, Lyceum Health

FillPoint Health | A Lyceum Company

Email: info@fillpointhealth.com