Fifth Third Bank Recognized by USA Today for America’s Best Customer Service for Financial Services

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) today received a 5-star rating in USA Today’s inaugural America’s Best Customer Service for Financial Services study, which recognizes the leading companies in the financial services sector that provide the best customer service.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition, and it means even more knowing it comes directly from our customers,” said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer at Fifth Third. “As a relationship bank, we strive to meet customers’ needs by delivering personalized experiences. Their confidence validates the work our employees do every day to put customers first and ensure they have a positive, consistent experience across every channel.”

Fifth Third’s 5-star rating reflects the Bank’s vision to be the One Bank people most value and trust. The study asked U.S. customers to evaluate financial service providers across key service dimensions, including friendliness and appreciation of customers, professional competence, customer service, and availability and accessibility.

Fifth Third continues to invest in delivering best-in-class customer experiences, through modern financial center designs, an expanding presence across the country, continuous improvements to Jeanie®, the Bank’s always-on virtual banking assistant, and award-winning digital banking tools that give customers faster, easier and more secure access to their money.

Later this year, Fifth Third expects to extend this customer experience to Comerica customers, as Fifth Third integrates Comerica to form the ninth largest U.S. Bank.

USA Today’s America’s Best Customer Service for Financial Services study combines a large-scale nationwide survey with extensive desk research that evaluates the performance of financial service providers from the perspective of U.S. customers. The nationwide survey interviewed more than 31,000 customers through multiple online access panels between Sep. 2025 - Oct. 2025. In addition, over 75,000 company reviews by more than 25,000 customers from previous studies in 2024 and 2023 were considered to measure a company’s commitment to consistent customer service excellence. Wherever possible, online reviews were also collected to capture broader customer sentiment.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

