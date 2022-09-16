Fifth Season and Scale Microgrid Solutions Announce Event with Clean Energy for America

BRADDOCK, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fifth Season and Scale Microgrid Solutions are hosting a breakfast event on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 during the Global Clean Action Forum Week.

Fifth Season – based in Pittsburgh – is one of the key players in the growing vertical farming space. Their indoor farm uses 97% less land and 95% less water than traditional farming, and the advanced AI robotics that operate the farm are bringing costs in line with conventional crops.

In order to create an optimal indoor farming environment, Fifth Season needs to ensure affordable, clean and reliable power.

The microgrid at Fifth Season utilizes a combination of solar, battery, and a dispatchable generator outfitted with advanced emissions control technology.

The solar panels used on this project have a peel and stick application that doesn’t require a frame or mounting equipment. This unique technical feature makes for extremely light construction by eliminating the need to make structural changes to existing roofs.

To join the event and get an inside look into the intersection of the Agtech and Cleantech ecosystems, please RSVP here: https://www.scalemicrogridsolutions.com/fifthseason-event

About Fifth Season: Fifth Season is a food system pioneer creating a new category of local, fresh food grown in fully-automated vertical farms. Its farms are run by proprietary software built in house, and its software and robotics system is what enabled the team at Fifth Season to deliver an unprecedented, entirely replicable farm that produces consistently fresh leafy greens and prepared salads. The company aims to decentralize the fresh food supply chain, produce fresh produce more efficiently in smaller spaces, and meet cravings for just-harvested, regionally-grown ingredients and inspired meals. For more information on Fifth Season, its technology, and produce, visit fifthseasonfresh.com.

About Scale Microgrid Solutions: Scale is a vertically integrated distributed energy platform, with a core focus of designing, building, financing, owning and operating cutting-edge distributed energy assets that offer cheaper, cleaner, and more resilient power. Their team of energy and financing experts accelerate growth in distributed energy projects by providing financing to technology providers, energy developers, and OEMs, while also directly helping large energy-consuming customers ​to take charge of their energy infrastructure and future-proof their businesses.

Contacts

Media:

Nicole Green



Director, Marketing and Branding



Scale Microgrid Solutions



nicole.green@scalemicrogridsolutions.com