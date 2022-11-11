Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 9.3% vs. Third Quarter of 2021

Hurricane Ian Negatively Impacted Third Quarter Comparable Restaurant Sales by Approximately 2.6%

October 2022 Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth Accelerated to 12.9% vs. October of 2021

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand, today reported results for the 13-week third quarter, which ended on October 2, 2022, and provided a business update related to current operations.

Fiesta President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Stockinger said, “The third quarter of 2022 was a positive quarter for the business, with progress being made on all fronts and meaningful quarter over quarter gains, despite the impact of Hurricane Ian on our operations. We demonstrated ongoing traction across our key priorities of driving traffic growth and improving margins, and our strategic growth initiatives are building momentum.”

Stockinger continued, “Our comparable restaurant sales improved to double digit growth in the third quarter, excluding the impact of the hurricane, and further accelerated in October. Moreover, our comparable traffic increased approximately 140 basis points from the second to the third quarter, inclusive of the negative impact of the hurricane of approximately 220 basis points. In addition, we realized year-over-year positive traffic growth in multiple key markets(1). Our accelerating comparable transaction momentum was the direct result of the actions we shared previously to improve staffing, expand our sales growth initiatives and continue our successful pairing of value item pricing with check accretive limited time offers. Staffing levels rose measurably in the third quarter vs. the second quarter and further increased in October, which, along with the ongoing impact of our sales growth initiatives, should enable us to further accelerate comparable traffic growth across all channels in the fourth quarter.”

Stockinger added, “Third quarter 2022 loss from operations was $3.2 million and (3.4%) of restaurant sales compared to a loss from operations in the third quarter 2021 of $3.8 million and (4.4%) of restaurant sales. The decrease in loss from operations was primarily driven by increased revenue partially offset by expenses related to the hurricane and increased commodity costs and restaurant operating expenses.”

Stockinger further commented, “We generated year-over-year growth in third quarter 2022 Restaurant-level Operating Profit(2) a non-GAAP financial measure, driven by our strong comparable sales growth and margin improvement actions in the face of ongoing inflation headwinds and the hurricane. Restaurant-level Operating Profit Margins were 14.1% of restaurant sales for the third quarter 2022 compared to 14.7% in 2021. The estimated impact from the hurricane on Restaurant-level Operating Profit was approximately $1.6 million or 150 basis points of restaurant sales. After considering the hurricane impact, we were pleased with our margin growth in the quarter, and particularly the margin run rate at the end of the quarter following our 4.0% September price increase. We will continue to drive improvement in Restaurant-level Operating Profit margins and expect to exit 2022 at our targeted margin range of 18% to 20% on a run rate basis.”

Stockinger added, “We also made significant progress during the third quarter on the brand’s previously communicated key growth initiatives. Our refresh/remodel program continues to generate consistent sales growth in comparison to Pollo local market unit trends(3). Refreshes to date have generated a sales lift of approximately 4.0%, above our initial expectations. We completed 26 refreshes and remodels through the end of the third quarter and expect to complete 4-6 additional units in the fourth quarter of 2022. G&A expense reduction plans are also being implemented including but not limited to the outsourcing of accounting transaction processing and downsizing our Dallas service center office space, which will meaningfully contribute to an ultimate reduction in G&A to our targeted range of 8.5% to 9.0% of restaurant sales. Finally, we made additional progress on improving kitchen and drive thru productivity in high volume units. We completed our first kitchen retrofit unit with encouraging early sales and productivity results and are planning additional kitchen retrofits as part of our ongoing remodel efforts. As we realize the full impact of our growth initiatives, we expect them to contribute meaningfully to sales momentum and margin improvement.”

Stockinger concluded, “We are encouraged by our continued strong sales momentum and the traction on our growth initiatives thus far in 2022 and are intensely focused on driving ongoing traffic growth across all channels while also taking action to improve margins.”

_____________________________ (1) After adjusting for the estimated impact of the hurricane on comparable restaurant sales in each market. (2) Formerly Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA. See non-GAAP reconciliation table below. (3) Sales lift on refreshed units based on sales in the respective units for 4-weeks prior to the commencement of the project compared to the sales after reopening the unit for full operations, excluding units with non-recurring events impacting the comparability of the unit’s respective results.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Total revenues from continuing operations increased 7.9% to $95.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $88.6 million in the third quarter of 2021;

Comparable restaurant sales at Pollo Tropical increased 9.3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021;

Net loss of $(2.9) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $17.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 (which includes a gain on the sale of Taco Cabana);

Net loss from continuing operations of $(2.9) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $(3.2) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021;

Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $(2.4) million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net loss of $(2.4) million, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below);

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below); and

Loss from Operations of $(3.2) million, or (3.4)% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a loss from operations of $(3.8) million, or (4.4)% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2021.

Restaurant-level Operating Profit (formerly Restaurant-Level Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure) of $13.4 million, or 14.1% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $13.0 million, or 14.7% of Pollo Tropical restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2021 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below).

Third Quarter 2022 Comparable Restaurant Sales

Fiscal July Fiscal August Fiscal September Third Quarter 2022 Fiscal October 2022 vs. 2021 10.0% 12.9% 3.7% 9.3% 12.9%

Third quarter 2022 and fiscal October comparable restaurant sales were negatively impacted by the effects of Hurricane Ian. After adjusting for the impact of Hurricane Ian, we estimate that third quarter 2022 and fiscal October comparable restaurant sales would have been higher by approximately 260 and 40 basis points, respectively.

Cash and Liquidity

Excluding $3.6 million in restricted cash, our cash balance increased from $39.3 million at July 3, 2022 to $42.6 million at October 2, 2022. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2022 were $3.7 million.

Third Quarter and October 2022 Pollo Tropical Results

Total Pollo Tropical restaurant sales increased 8.3% to $95.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $88.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to a comparable restaurant sales increase of 9.3%, despite the impacts of Hurricane Ian in the final week of the quarter. We estimate Hurricane Ian negatively impacted restaurant sales and comparable restaurant sales by $2.5 million and 2.6%, respectively. The increase in comparable restaurant sales resulted from a net impact of product/channel mix and pricing of 14.6% and a decrease in comparable restaurant transactions of 5.3%, including approximately 2.2% related to the impact of Hurricane Ian. The increase in product/channel mix and pricing was driven primarily by menu price increases of 14.7% Third quarter 2022 positive mix impact was driven by the addition of check building, higher ticket menu items such as the Grillmaster Trio and Churrasco protein items as well as the continued success of check accretive limited time offers including the return of ribs in the third quarter. Pollo Tropical dine-in and counter take-out comparable restaurant sales increased 31.0% from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on dine-in traffic and closures of our dining rooms during a portion of the third quarter of 2021. Digital channel sales (delivery/online) growth continued to be strong in the third quarter of 2022, with 13.7% comparable restaurant sales growth vs. 2021 and average check growth of 17.4% vs. 2021.

Although total comparable transactions were negative vs. 2021 in the third quarter of 2022, comparable restaurant sales were positively impacted by comparable transaction improvement of 140 basis points from the second quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2022, inclusive of the negative impact of Hurricane Ian. In addition, positive transaction growth vs. 2021 was realized in multiple key markets. The accelerating comparable transaction momentum was benefited by improved staffing, expansion of sales growth initiatives and the successful pairing of value item pricing with check accretive limited time offers.

Comparable Restaurant Sales Mix by Channel – Pollo Tropical Channel Third Quarter 2022 % of Total Third Quarter 2021 % of Total ($ in thousands) Counter(1) $ 30,119 32 % $ 22,988 27 % Drive-thru 49,059 53 % 49,826 58 % Delivery 10,010 11 % 8,501 10 % Online 3,068 3 % 3,003 4 % Catering 988 1 % 1,004 1 % Total $ 93,244 100 % $ 85,322 100 % (1) Counter sales include dine-in and counter take-out sales, which represented 49% of restaurant sales in 2019.

Net loss decreased to $(2.9) million, in the third quarter of 2022, from net income of $17.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to the gain on the sale of Taco Cabana in the third quarter of 2021. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) increased to $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 from $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher restaurant sales partially offset by higher utilities costs, repair and maintenance costs, advertising costs, insurance costs, general and administrative costs, and commodity costs. We estimate that Hurricane Ian negatively impacted income (loss) from operations and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1.6 million, or 1.5% of sales.

Pricing action has been taken to offset labor, food and operating cost increases. In order to minimize sales traffic risk, we have taken a phased approach to menu price increases and are also targeting lower pricing increases on menu items purchased by value-conscious customers including our “Pollo Time” promotional items. Price increases taken in 2022 include a 5.0% increase in March 2022 and a 1.4% increase in June 2022 and a 4.0% increase in September. Additional pricing action is currently planned for December 2022.

Loss from Operations of $(3.2) million, or (3.4)% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to a loss from operations of $(3.8) million, or (4.4)% of restaurant sales, in the third quarter of 2021. Restaurant-level Operating Profit (a non-GAAP financial measure) as a percentage of restaurant sales decreased, with third quarter Restaurant-level Operating Profit as a percentage of restaurant sales of 14.1% in 2022 compared to 14.7% in 2021 (see non-GAAP reconciliation table below).

General and Administrative expenses were $12.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $11.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 included $0.9 million in non-recurring expenses comprised of $0.7 million of general and administrative efficiency initiative costs, which includes $0.3 million for accelerated charges related to deferred implementation and service contract costs related to its current accounting system, and $0.2 million digital platform costs. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 included $0.2 million related to non-recurring digital platform costs. During the third quarter of 2022 we announced that we would be outsourcing certain of our accounting processes and systems in order to improve overall general and administrative expense efficiency. We continue to target general and administrative expenses in the range of 8.5% to 9.0% of current restaurant sales on a run rate basis.

Comparable Restaurant Average Weekly Sales – Pollo Tropical Period July August September 2022 $54,688 $55,405 $53,040 2021 $49,706 $49,069 $51,138

Refresh and Remodel Status and Results

Our refresh/remodel program continues to exceed initial sales growth expectations, generating consistent sales growth in comparison to Pollo Tropical local market restaurant trends. Refreshes completed to date have generated a sales lift of approximately 4.0%, above our initial expectations, when comparing the sales trend of each restaurant before and after the refresh to a control group of other Pollo Tropical units in each refresh restaurant’s local market.

Through the third quarter of 2022, 26 refreshes and remodels have been completed, with 4 to 6 additional refreshes and remodels targeted in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Restaurant Portfolio

As of October 2, 2022, there were 137 Company-owned Pollo Tropical restaurants, and 32 franchised Pollo Tropical restaurants in the U.S., the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Panama, Guyana, Ecuador and the Bahamas.

Investor Conference Call Today

We will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-542-4158. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, November 17, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10171856. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section. A replay of the webcast will be available through the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises the Pollo Tropical® restaurant brand and prior to August 16, 2021, owned, operated, and franchised the Taco Cabana® restaurant brand. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release and in our public disclosures, whether written, oral or otherwise made, relating to future events or future performance, including any discussion, express or implied regarding our anticipated growth, plans, objectives and the impact of our initiatives, including our efforts to reduce general and administrative expenses, our investments in strategic and sales building initiatives, including those relating to operations improvements, unit remodels and refreshes, and planned price increases on future sales, margins, earnings and liquidity, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are often identified by the words “may,” “might,” “believes,” “thinks,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “positioned,” “target,” “continue,” “expects,” “look to,” “intends” and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or the affirmative, that are not statements of historical fact. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our actual results and timing of certain events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements and the internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and may change. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 2, 2022 AND OCTOBER 3, 2021



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended (a) Nine Months Ended (a) October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Revenues: Restaurant sales $ 95,309 $ 88,014 $ 288,532 $ 266,618 Franchise royalty revenues and fees 322 578 1,195 1,344 Total revenues 95,631 88,592 289,727 267,962 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 30,875 26,984 94,202 81,843 Restaurant wages and related expenses (b) 24,977 24,648 73,134 66,888 Restaurant rent expense 6,033 5,924 18,036 17,625 Other restaurant operating expenses 16,702 14,740 50,107 42,260 Advertising expense 3,311 2,757 9,420 8,030 General and administrative expenses (b)(c) 12,140 11,167 37,273 32,883 Depreciation and amortization 5,052 5,328 15,398 15,291 Impairment and other lease charges (recoveries) (d) 34 30 1,442 (224 ) Closed restaurant rent, net of sublease income (e) 535 710 1,316 2,426 Other expense (income), net (f) (787 ) 138 (653 ) 431 Total operating expenses 98,872 92,426 299,675 267,453 Income (loss) from operations (3,241 ) (3,834 ) (9,948 ) 509 Interest expense 83 160 253 282 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (3,324 ) (3,994 ) (10,201 ) 227 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (g) (391 ) (763 ) 521 1,473 Income (loss) from continuing operations (2,933 ) (3,231 ) (10,722 ) (1,246 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 17 20,493 229 16,336 Net loss $ (2,916 ) $ 17,262 $ (10,493 ) $ 15,090 Earnings (loss) per common share: Continuing operations – basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.05 ) Discontinued operations – basic — 0.78 0.01 0.62 Basic $ (0.12 ) $ 0.66 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.57 Continuing operations – diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.05 ) Discontinued operations – diluted — 0.78 0.01 0.62 Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ 0.66 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,971,244 25,508,930 24,916,848 25,443,341 Diluted 24,971,244 25,508,930 24,916,848 25,443,341

(a) The Company uses a 52- or 53-week fiscal year that ends on the Sunday closest to December 31. The three- and nine-month periods ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021 each included 13 and 39 weeks, respectively. (b) Restaurant wages and related expenses include stock-based compensation of $5 and $13 for the three months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, respectively, and $18 and $44 for the nine months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, respectively. General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation expense of $1,473 and $1,097 for the three months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, respectively, and $3,484 and $3,137 for the nine months ended October 2, 2022 and October 3, 2021, respectively. (c) See notes (f), (g), (h) and (i) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled “Supplemental Non-GAAP Information.” (d) See note (c) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled “Supplemental Non-GAAP Information.” (e) See note (d) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled “Supplemental Non-GAAP Information.” (f) See note (e) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled “Supplemental Non-GAAP Information.” (g) See notes (a) and (b) to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) in the tables titled “Supplemental Non-GAAP Information.”

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)

October 2, 2022 January 2, 2022 Assets Cash $ 42,591 $ 36,797 Other current assets 19,286 22,245 Property and equipment, net 85,024 89,884 Operating lease right-of-use assets 147,402 154,127 Goodwill 56,307 56,307 Other assets 5,705 7,753 Total assets $ 356,315 $ 367,113 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current portion of long-term debt $ 72 $ 63 Other current liabilities 44,630 40,479 Long-term debt, net of current portion 376 438 Operating lease liabilities 155,770 163,270 Deferred tax liabilities 150 229 Other non-current liabilities 7,682 7,763 Total liabilities 208,680 212,242 Stockholders’ equity 147,635 154,871 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 356,315 $ 367,113

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC.



Supplemental Information



The following table sets forth certain unaudited supplemental financial and other data for the periods indicated



(In thousands, except percentages):

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 October 2, 2022 October 3, 2021 Revenues: Pollo Tropical $ 95,631 $ 88,592 $ 289,727 $ 267,962 Change in comparable restaurant sales (a): Pollo Tropical 9.3 % 13.8 % 8.5 % 18.6 % Average sales per Company-owned restaurant: Pollo Tropical Comparable restaurants (b) $ 709 $ 646 $ 2,117 $ 1,950 Non-comparable restaurants (c) 329 204 1,113 955 Total Company-owned (d) 691 638 2,091 1,932 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ (3,324 ) $ (3,994 ) $ (10,201 ) $ 227 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (e) $ 3,944 $ 3,675 $ 14,892 $ 22,476 Restaurant-level Operating Profit (e): $ 13,416 $ 12,974 $ 43,651 $ 50,016

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Raphael Gross



203-682-8253



investors@frgi.com

Read full story here