FICS® Recognized in HousingWire’s HWTech100 List for 12th Consecutive Year

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a provider of loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software for the mortgage industry, has been named to the HousingWire HWTech100 list for the 12th consecutive year. The HWTech100 honors FICS' ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, cost-effective mortgage servicing software that empowers mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions to streamline operations and enhance efficiency.

“The 2025 Tech100 honorees are driving real transformation in mortgage and real estate,” said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. “These companies are not just enhancing processes—they're redefining what’s possible. From streamlining lending operations to elevating the real estate experience, their innovations are paving the way for a more efficient and dynamic housing market.”

FICS' servicing software helps financial institutions navigate the complexities of today’s mortgage servicing landscape. With tools that simplify compliance management, agency reporting, and cost reduction, FICS® enables users to enhance the borrower experience while maintaining regulatory compliance. The company's robust APIs, web-based capabilities, and flexible hosting options ensure seamless integration into existing workflows.

Celebrating its 41st year as an industry leader, FICS® has rewritten its systems twice and is now on the third generation. FICS® continues to innovate and adapt to meet the changing needs of its customers. An impressive 42% of Mortgage Servicer® customers have relied on FICS’ software for more than two decades, underscoring the company’s commitment to long-term partnerships and consistent service excellence.

"We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire’s Tech100 for the 12th consecutive year," said Susan Graham, president and COO of FICS. "This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, flexible mortgage servicing software that not only streamlines operations but also helps our clients navigate regulatory challenges and enhance the borrower experience."

About FICS®

FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.) is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions. FICS’ software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.fics.com for more information about our exceptional mortgage software solutions.

