FICO Announces Earnings of $6.61 per Share for First Quarter Fiscal 2026

Revenue of $512 million vs. $440 million in prior year

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a global analytics software leader, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.



First Quarter Fiscal 2026 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $158.4 million, or $6.61 per share, versus $152.5 million, or $6.14 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $174.1 million versus $194.0 million in the prior year period.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $175.6 million versus $143.8 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $7.33 versus $5.79 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $165.4 million for the current quarter versus $186.8 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $512.0 million for the quarter as compared to $440.0 million reported in the prior year period, an increase of 16%.

“We had a good start to our fiscal year, with strong top and bottom-line growth,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We reiterate our fiscal year 2026 guidance, which yields stronger growth than we achieved in FY25.”

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

  • Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $304.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $235.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 29%. B2B revenue increased 36%, primarily attributable to a higher mortgage origination scores unit price and an increase in volume of mortgage originations. B2C revenue increased 5% from the prior year period due mainly to increased revenue from our indirect channel partners.
  • Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, were up 2% year-over-year with $207.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $204.3 million in the prior year period. Software Annual Recurring Revenue on December 31, 2025, was up 5% year-over-year, consisting of a 33% increase in platform ARR and an 8% decline in non-platform ARR. The total Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 103% on December 31, 2025, with platform software at 122% and non-platform software at 91%.

Outlook

We reiterate the following guidance for fiscal 2026:

 

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Revenues

$2.35 billion

GAAP Net Income

$795 million

GAAP EPS

$33.47

Non-GAAP Net Income

$907 million

Non-GAAP EPS

$38.17

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on January 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its first quarter fiscal 2026 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on our Past Events page through January 28, 2027.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the U.S. and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of macroeconomic conditions on FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategies, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers, distributors and other business partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services and to enter new markets, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use or costs of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments or uncertainty in global economic conditions or in the markets or industries that the Company serves. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

September 30, 2025

 

(In thousands)

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

162,034

 

 

$

134,136

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

495,117

 

 

 

529,148

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

41,656

 

 

 

41,881

 

Total current assets

 

698,807

 

 

 

705,165

 

Marketable securities

 

55,866

 

 

 

54,625

 

Property and equipment, net

 

73,711

 

 

 

67,713

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

24,725

 

 

 

26,213

 

Goodwill

 

783,520

 

 

 

783,340

 

Other assets

 

217,531

 

 

 

231,077

 

Total assets

$

1,854,160

 

 

$

1,868,133

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

102,141

 

 

$

146,933

 

Accrued compensation and employee benefits

 

76,809

 

 

 

115,369

 

Deferred revenue

 

173,371

 

 

 

187,372

 

Current maturities on debt

 

399,738

 

 

 

399,541

 

Total current liabilities

 

752,059

 

 

 

849,215

 

Long-term debt

 

2,797,091

 

 

 

2,656,150

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

17,895

 

 

 

19,187

 

Other liabilities

 

95,249

 

 

 

89,365

 

Total liabilities

 

3,662,294

 

 

 

3,613,917

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ deficit

 

(1,808,134

)

 

 

(1,745,784

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit

$

1,854,160

 

 

$

1,868,133

 

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:

 

 

 

On-premises and SaaS software

$

188,221

 

 

$

186,011

 

Professional services

 

19,204

 

 

 

18,282

 

Scores

 

304,534

 

 

 

235,675

 

Total revenues

 

511,959

 

 

 

439,968

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Cost of revenues

 

87,261

 

 

 

87,345

 

Research and development

 

49,912

 

 

 

45,145

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

140,737

 

 

 

127,950

 

Total operating expenses

 

277,910

 

 

 

260,440

 

Operating income

 

234,049

 

 

 

179,528

 

Other expense, net

 

(42,118

)

 

 

(29,399

)

Income before income taxes

 

191,931

 

 

 

150,129

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

33,558

 

 

 

(2,399

)

Net income

$

158,373

 

 

$

152,528

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

6.68

 

 

$

6.26

 

Diluted

$

6.61

 

 

$

6.14

 

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

 

 

 

Basic

 

23,723

 

 

 

24,378

 

Diluted

 

23,958

 

 

 

24,827

 

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

158,373

 

 

$

152,528

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,017

 

 

 

3,535

 

Share-based compensation

 

44,269

 

 

 

40,654

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

(45,135

)

 

 

(1,235

)

Other, net

 

12,558

 

 

 

(1,485

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

174,082

 

 

 

193,997

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(226

)

 

 

(841

)

Capitalized internal-use software costs

 

(8,480

)

 

 

(6,330

)

Net activity from marketable securities

 

(4,028

)

 

 

(1,771

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(12,734

)

 

 

(8,942

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loans

 

260,000

 

 

 

275,000

 

Payments on revolving line of credit and term loans

 

(120,000

)

 

 

(63,750

)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans

 

2,132

 

 

 

3,261

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(104,379

)

 

 

(196,126

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(171,169

)

 

 

(162,581

)

Other, net

 

(66

)

 

 

(22

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(133,482

)

 

 

(144,218

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

32

 

 

 

(7,250

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

27,898

 

 

 

33,587

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

134,136

 

 

 

150,667

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

162,034

 

 

$

184,254

 

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

 

 

Quarter Ended December 31,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

GAAP net income

$

158,373

 

 

$

152,528

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

44,269

 

 

 

40,654

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(11,375

)

 

 

(9,863

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(15,657

)

 

 

(39,530

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

175,610

 

 

$

143,789

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

6.61

 

 

$

6.14

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

1.85

 

 

 

1.64

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(0.47

)

 

 

(0.40

)

Excess tax benefit

 

(0.65

)

 

 

(1.59

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$

7.33

 

 

$

5.79

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

174,082

 

 

$

193,997

 

Capital expenditures

 

(8,706

)

 

 

(7,171

)

Free cash flow

$

165,376

 

 

$

186,826

 

Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

 

 

(In millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

GAAP net income

 

$

795

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

166

 

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(42

)

Excess tax benefit

 

 

(13

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

907

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

33.47

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

 

6.99

 

Income tax adjustments

 

 

(1.75

)

Excess tax benefit

 

 

(0.55

)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

 

$

38.17

 

Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

 

