FICO Announces Earnings of $6.61 per Share for First Quarter Fiscal 2026

Revenue of $512 million vs. $440 million in prior year
BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE:FICO), a global analytics software leader, today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.
First Quarter Fiscal 2026 GAAP Results
Net income for the quarter totaled $158.4 million, or $6.61 per share, versus $152.5 million, or $6.14 per share, in the prior year period.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $174.1 million versus $194.0 million in the prior year period.
First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Non-GAAP Results
Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $175.6 million versus $143.8 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $7.33 versus $5.79 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $165.4 million for the current quarter versus $186.8 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.
First Quarter Fiscal 2026 GAAP Revenue
The company reported revenues of $512.0 million for the quarter as compared to $440.0 million reported in the prior year period, an increase of 16%.
“We had a good start to our fiscal year, with strong top and bottom-line growth,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We reiterate our fiscal year 2026 guidance, which yields stronger growth than we achieved in FY25.”
Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:
- Scores revenues, which include the company’s business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) solutions, were $304.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $235.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 29%. B2B revenue increased 36%, primarily attributable to a higher mortgage origination scores unit price and an increase in volume of mortgage originations. B2C revenue increased 5% from the prior year period due mainly to increased revenue from our indirect channel partners.
- Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, were up 2% year-over-year with $207.5 million in the first quarter, compared to $204.3 million in the prior year period. Software Annual Recurring Revenue on December 31, 2025, was up 5% year-over-year, consisting of a 33% increase in platform ARR and an 8% decline in non-platform ARR. The total Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 103% on December 31, 2025, with platform software at 122% and non-platform software at 91%.
Outlook
We reiterate the following guidance for fiscal 2026:
Fiscal 2026 Guidance
Revenues
$2.35 billion
GAAP Net Income
$795 million
GAAP EPS
$33.47
Non-GAAP Net Income
$907 million
Non-GAAP EPS
$38.17
The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”
Company to Host Conference Call
The company will host a webcast on January 28, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its first quarter fiscal 2026 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on our Past Events page through January 28, 2027.
About FICO
FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 U.S. and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 80 countries do everything from protecting four billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top U.S. lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the U.S. and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.
FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.
Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of macroeconomic conditions on FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategies, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers, distributors and other business partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services and to enter new markets, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use or costs of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments or uncertainty in global economic conditions or in the markets or industries that the Company serves. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
(In thousands)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
162,034
$
134,136
Accounts receivable, net
495,117
529,148
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
41,656
41,881
Total current assets
698,807
705,165
Marketable securities
55,866
54,625
Property and equipment, net
73,711
67,713
Operating lease right-of-use assets
24,725
26,213
Goodwill
783,520
783,340
Other assets
217,531
231,077
Total assets
$
1,854,160
$
1,868,133
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
102,141
$
146,933
Accrued compensation and employee benefits
76,809
115,369
Deferred revenue
173,371
187,372
Current maturities on debt
399,738
399,541
Total current liabilities
752,059
849,215
Long-term debt
2,797,091
2,656,150
Operating lease liabilities
17,895
19,187
Other liabilities
95,249
89,365
Total liabilities
3,662,294
3,613,917
Stockholders’ deficit
(1,808,134
)
(1,745,784
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
$
1,854,160
$
1,868,133
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(In thousands, except per share data)
Revenues:
On-premises and SaaS software
$
188,221
$
186,011
Professional services
19,204
18,282
Scores
304,534
235,675
Total revenues
511,959
439,968
Operating expenses:
Cost of revenues
87,261
87,345
Research and development
49,912
45,145
Selling, general and administrative
140,737
127,950
Total operating expenses
277,910
260,440
Operating income
234,049
179,528
Other expense, net
(42,118
)
(29,399
)
Income before income taxes
191,931
150,129
Income tax provision (benefit)
33,558
(2,399
)
Net income
$
158,373
$
152,528
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
6.68
$
6.26
Diluted
$
6.61
$
6.14
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic
23,723
24,378
Diluted
23,958
24,827
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
158,373
$
152,528
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
4,017
3,535
Share-based compensation
44,269
40,654
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(45,135
)
(1,235
)
Other, net
12,558
(1,485
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
174,082
193,997
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(226
)
(841
)
Capitalized internal-use software costs
(8,480
)
(6,330
)
Net activity from marketable securities
(4,028
)
(1,771
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,734
)
(8,942
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loans
260,000
275,000
Payments on revolving line of credit and term loans
(120,000
)
(63,750
)
Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans
2,132
3,261
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(104,379
)
(196,126
)
Repurchases of common stock
(171,169
)
(162,581
)
Other, net
(66
)
(22
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(133,482
)
(144,218
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
32
(7,250
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
27,898
33,587
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
134,136
150,667
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
162,034
$
184,254
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Unaudited)
Quarter Ended December 31,
2025
2024
(In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP net income
$
158,373
$
152,528
Share-based compensation expense
44,269
40,654
Income tax adjustments
(11,375
)
(9,863
)
Excess tax benefit
(15,657
)
(39,530
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
175,610
$
143,789
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
6.61
$
6.14
Share-based compensation expense
1.85
1.64
Income tax adjustments
(0.47
)
(0.40
)
Excess tax benefit
(0.65
)
(1.59
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
7.33
$
5.79
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
174,082
$
193,997
Capital expenditures
(8,706
)
(7,171
)
Free cash flow
$
165,376
$
186,826
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Fiscal 2026 Guidance
(In millions, except per share data)
GAAP net income
$
795
Share-based compensation expense
166
Income tax adjustments
(42
)
Excess tax benefit
(13
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
907
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
33.47
Share-based compensation expense
6.99
Income tax adjustments
(1.75
)
Excess tax benefit
(0.55
)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
38.17
Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.
