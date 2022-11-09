FICO Announces Earnings of $3.55 per Share for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022

Revenue of $349 million vs. $335 million in prior year

BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $90.7 million, or $3.55 per share, versus $85.7 million, or $3.00 per share, in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $144.8 million versus $91.8 million in the prior year period.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $112.5 million versus $111.9 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $4.40 versus $3.92 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $144.0 million for the current quarter versus $90.0 million in the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Non-GAAP Results” and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $348.7 million for the quarter as compared to $334.6 million reported in the prior year period.

“We had another strong finish to a great year, posting strong growth across all our metrics,” said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. “We are also pleased to provide double-digit percentage EPS growth in our 2023 guidance, which again demonstrates the remarkable resilience of our business model even in a turbulent market.”

Revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 for the company’s two operating segments were as follows:

Software revenues, which include the company’s analytics and digital decisioning technology, as well as associated professional services, were $174.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $166.0 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5%, due to increased recurring revenue, partially offset by decreases in professional services. Software Annual Recurring Revenue was up 9% year-over-year, consisting of 52% platform ARR growth and 1% non-platform growth. Software Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate was 107% in the fourth quarter, with platform software at 128% and non-platform software at 100%.

Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions, and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions, were $174.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $168.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 3%. B2B revenue increased 6%, driven largely by unit price increases and increases in card and personal loan originations volumes, partially offset by declines in mortgage originations volumes. B2C revenue decreased 3% from the prior year period due to lower volumes at myFICO.com.

Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for fiscal 2023:

Fiscal 2023 Guidance Revenues $1.475 billion GAAP Net Income $401 million GAAP EPS $16.00 Non-GAAP Net Income $487 million Non-GAAP EPS $19.42

The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Guidance.”

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO’s web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through November 9, 2023.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO’s business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company’s business strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, the effects of, and any changes in, laws and regulations applicable to the Company’s business or its customers, the failure to protect data privacy and security, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions, or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO’s future results are described from time to time in FICO’s SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO’s results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,202 $ 195,354 Accounts receivable, net 322,410 312,107 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 29,103 43,513 Total current assets 484,715 550,974 Marketable securities and investments 25,650 33,196 Property and equipment, net 17,580 27,913 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 36,688 47,275 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 763,084 792,284 Other assets 114,317 116,134 $ 1,442,034 $ 1,567,776 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 83,521 $ 100,284 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 97,893 103,506 Deferred revenue 120,045 105,417 Current maturities on debt 30,000 250,000 Total current liabilities 331,459 559,207 Long-term debt 1,823,669 1,009,018 Operating lease liabilities 39,192 53,670 Other liabilities 49,661 56,823 Total liabilities 2,243,981 1,678,718 Stockholders’ deficit (801,947 ) (110,942 ) $ 1,442,034 $ 1,567,776

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: On-premises and SaaS software $ 146,788 $ 135,652 $ 564,751 $ 517,888 Professional services 27,901 30,350 105,876 144,501 Scores 174,059 168,575 706,643 654,147 Total revenues 348,748 334,577 1,377,270 1,316,536 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues 82,486 72,361 302,174 332,462 Research & development 35,511 41,142 146,758 171,231 Selling, general and administrative 96,153 97,369 383,863 396,281 Amortization of intangible assets 442 563 2,061 3,255 Restructuring and impairment charges – 7,957 – 7,957 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture – – – (100,139 ) Total operating expenses 214,592 219,392 834,856 811,047 Operating income 134,156 115,185 542,414 505,489 Other expense, net (21,046 ) (9,719 ) (71,105 ) (32,347 ) Income before income taxes 113,110 105,466 471,309 473,142 Provision for income taxes 22,411 19,746 97,768 81,058 Net income $ 90,699 $ 85,720 $ 373,541 $ 392,084 Basic earnings per share: $ 3.60 $ 3.06 $ 14.34 $ 13.65 Diluted earnings per share: $ 3.55 $ 3.00 $ 14.18 $ 13.40 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 25,221 28,043 26,042 28,734 Diluted 25,573 28,531 26,347 29,260

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 373,541 $ 392,084 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,465 25,592 Share-based compensation 115,355 112,457 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (35,911 ) (12,740 ) Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture – (100,139 ) Other, net 36,000 6,563 Net cash provided by operating activities 509,450 423,817 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,029 ) (7,569 ) Net activity from marketable securities (1,900 ) (1,802 ) Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture 2,258 147,431 Other, net – (210 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,671 ) 137,850 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and term loan 1,039,000 682,000 Payments on revolving line of credit and term loan (988,250 ) (259,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 550,000 – Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock under employee stock plans 16,026 20,881 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (50,942 ) (91,609 ) Repurchases of common stock (1,104,180 ) (874,179 ) Other, net (8,819 ) (1,664 ) Net cash used in financing activities (547,165 ) (523,571 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (18,766 ) (136 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (62,152 ) 37,960 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 195,354 157,394 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 133,202 $ 195,354

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION NON-GAAP RESULTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 90,699 $ 85,720 $ 373,541 $ 392,084 Amortization of intangible assets 442 563 2,061 3,255 Restructuring and impairment charges – 7,957 – 7,957 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture – – – (100,139 ) Share-based compensation expense 28,991 28,358 115,354 112,457 Income tax adjustments (7,043 ) (8,724 ) (28,055 ) (9,090 ) Excess tax benefit (595 ) (1,925 ) (9,125 ) (23,998 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 112,494 $ 111,949 $ 453,776 $ 382,526 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 3.55 $ 3.00 $ 14.18 $ 13.40 Amortization of intangible assets 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.11 Restructuring and impairment charges – 0.28 – 0.27 Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture – – – (3.42 ) Share-based compensation expense 1.13 0.99 4.38 3.84 Income tax adjustments (0.28 ) (0.31 ) (1.06 ) (0.31 ) Excess tax benefit (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.35 ) (0.82 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.40 $ 3.92 $ 17.22 $ 13.07 Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 144,826 $ 91,755 $ 509,450 $ 423,817 Capital expenditures (797 ) (1,777 ) (6,029 ) (7,569 ) Free cash flow $ 144,029 $ 89,978 $ 503,421 $ 416,248 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude, to the extent applicable, such items as the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors’ operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision making.

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Fiscal 2023 Guidance GAAP net income $ 401 Amortization of intangible assets 1 Share-based compensation expense 120 Income tax adjustments (30 ) Excess tax benefit (5 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 487 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 16.00 Amortization of intangible assets 0.04 Share-based compensation expense 4.78 Income tax adjustments (1.21 ) Excess tax benefit (0.20 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 19.42 Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.

