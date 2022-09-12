Fiberon announces launch of new website, including enhanced features

MAUMEE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of outdoor living products, announces the launch of their updated website, including greater accessibility to product information, digital tools and inspiration for homeowners and trade professionals alike. The new fiberondecking.com is now live.





New features on the website include an enhanced user experience with a focus on outdoor living and consumer education; content reorganized to lead with the most sought-after information, making it even easier for visitors to find what they need; and a comprehensive focus on each product, via individual product detail pages with additional resources, tools and content.

“We’ve taken the time to make thoughtful, impactful changes to our website,” said Mark Ayers, senior vice president of marketing and product development for Fiberon. “We’ve paid close attention to the ever-changing consumer journey when it comes to purchasing outdoor living products and adjusted our website tools and features to evolve the customer experience.”

The new website includes e-commerce capabilities, enabling customers to purchase various products directly from the website. The website also features an optimized multi-platform experience for enhanced browsing, meaning website content is easy to view and navigate on all devices including PCs, tablets and smart phones. This means that no matter the device you use, the new Fiberon website will be able to provide the product information, education and inspiration you need. Plus, new data integration allows for a more agile approach, ensuring consistency across all digital spaces.

“Not only are we providing comprehensive educational resources for consumers, but we are also making our products and content more accessible as a point of strategic growth within e-commerce,” said Brian Kirby, senior digital manager for Fiberon.

About Fiberon

Founded in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding distributed worldwide. Fiberon also provides products like lighting and outdoor furniture, for a complete outdoor experience. Fiberon products are available in a wide range of styles and price points, all providing the warmth and beauty of natural wood without the costly, time-consuming maintenance. With a goal of improving sustainability and environmental responsibility, Fiberon PE composite decking contains a minimum of 94% recycled content. Fiberon maintains operations in North Carolina and Idaho. For more information, visit www.fiberondecking.com or call 800-573-8841.

Fiberon is part of the Outdoors & Security division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. The Company’s growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Water Innovations Group, outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe, and MasterBrand Cabinets’ wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

