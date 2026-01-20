FiberCop selects Adtran to support high-speed metro transport network across Italy

News summary:

Leading wholesale network operator needed a scalable, space-efficient metro solution to support its national open-access strategy

Adtran’s FSP 3000 open optical technology and Mosaic Network Controller chosen to deliver flexible, high-capacity transport

Coherent 100ZR pluggable optics will enable cost- and power-efficient 100G metro links across major Italian cities

MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Adtran today announced that it has been selected by FiberCop, Italy’s leading wholesale-only fiber operator, as one of the technology partners to provide optical transport for a nationwide metro rollout. Built to support high-capacity open-access connectivity, the network will bring enhanced scalability and flexibility to Italy’s digital infrastructure. FiberCop selected Adtran for its open optical transport technology, Mosaic Network Controller management software and coherent 100ZR pluggable optics, which deliver compact, economical and power-efficient 100Gbit/s connectivity across metro locations. The decision also reflects more than 20 years of trusted collaboration and a shared commitment to building open networking platforms.

“This metro transport rollout is a critical part of FiberCop’s strategy to deliver open-access connectivity at scale across the country,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. “Our technology provides the performance, space efficiency and automation capabilities FiberCop needs to accelerate deployment and streamline operations. The close working relationship between our teams has contributed to many of our most successful projects in recent years. This strong foundation will enable FiberCop to scale more quickly and seamlessly integrate new services, partners and platforms as they continue to expand and modernize their network.”

The new network will be built using Adtran’s FSP 3000 open optical transport platform, including AccessFlex™ and M-Flex800™ terminals supporting a range of metro node configurations. It will leverage open line system solutions optimized for specific network requirements: FSP 3000 Core OLS for ROADM-based transport and Edge OLS for flexible aggregation at the edge. This enables 100Gbit/s and 400Gbit/s DWDM connectivity, delivering the scalability and efficiency needed for FiberCop’s evolving service model. Compact coherent 100ZR pluggables will also be deployed to enable high-density 100Gbit/s metro links with lower space and power demands. What’s more, centralized management and control will be provided by Adtran’s Mosaic Network Controller, paving the way for seamless automation.

“This deployment showcases the power of our open optical and software platforms to meet national-scale challenges,” commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA and APAC sales at Adtran. “FiberCop required a solution combining high capacity with space and power efficiency, while also supporting automation and future growth. With our FSP 3000 platform, 100ZR pluggables and Mosaic Network Controller, we’re enabling a flexible transport network that’s ready to scale with demand. This project highlights the close working relationship between our teams and our shared commitment to accelerating open-access connectivity across Italy.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

