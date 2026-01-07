Fiber Broadband Association Opens Registration for Fiber Connect 2026

The world's largest fiber broadband event convenes industry leaders, innovators, and policy makers to explore AI, emerging infrastructure, and the next wave of connected communities

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) today announced that registration is now open for Fiber Connect 2026 (FC26), the world’s largest fiber broadband event, taking place May 17-20, 2026, at Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The conference brings together the full fiber ecosystem at a moment when networks are no longer just expanding, but powering AI, edge computing, healthcare, agriculture, and the digital economy at scale.

With a theme focused on moving the world “Light Years Ahead,” Fiber Connect 2026 reflects how fiber has become the infrastructure behind modern life and future innovation. More than 5,000 attendees are expected to gather for four days of education, collaboration, and connection as the industry shifts from rapid deployment to long-term impact.

“As fiber continues to shape how people live, work, learn, and connect, Fiber Connect 2026 offers a front-row seat to the ideas and leaders pushing the industry forward,” said Jessica Koch, FBA Conference Committee Chair and FBA Board Member. “As demands on networks accelerate, this year’s program is designed to help leaders move faster, think bigger, and stay ahead of what’s coming.”

The conference opens Sunday, May 17, with hands-on pre-conference workshops designed to help operators, vendors, and partners build, launch, and scale more effectively. Monday and Tuesday’s general sessions feature executives, operators, innovators, and policymakers for discussions on scaling deployments, managing growth, and preparing networks for emerging demands. This year’s Operator Light Talks will include presentations from Mohawk Networks, Telus, and Tombigbee Fiber.

On Wednesday, May 20, as part of FC26, FBA will host its inaugural AI and Emerging Tech Infrastructure Summit, featuring a keynote and fireside chat with world-renowned futurist and theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku.

Fiber Connect 2026 will also feature Tech Perspectives with Broadband Forum, Connected Community Theatre, C Suite Forum, Broadband Policy Upload, an Expo with more than 300 exhibitors, live Proof –of Concept demonstrations, an immersive OpTIC Path™ Fiber Optic Technician Rodeo, and dedicated programming on Tribal Networks, Precision Ag, Streaming and Gaming, Telehealth, and Hyperscale Data Centers and the Edge.

To learn more about Fiber Connect 2026, visit the conference website here or subscribe to FBA’s Fiber Forward Weekly newsletter here to stay updated on the latest industry news.

About the Fiber Broadband Association

The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) is the voice of fiber, helping providers, policy makers, and communities make informed decisions about how, where, and why to build better fiber broadband networks. FBA is the largest and only trade association that represents the complete fiber ecosystem of service providers, manufacturers, industry experts, and deployment specialists. Since 2001, FBA and its members have worked to advance fiber broadband deployment to accelerate innovation and increase quality of life by enabling every community to leverage the economic and societal benefits that only fiber can deliver. The Fiber Broadband Association is part of the Fibre Council Global Alliance, which is a platform of six global FTTH Councils in North America, LATAM, Europe, MENA, APAC, and South Africa. Learn more at fiberbroadband.org.

Press Contact:

Christy Barbaran

Connect2 Communications for the Fiber Broadband Association

FBA@connect2comm.com