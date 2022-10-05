Fiaz Mohamed Joins Crusoe Energy Systems as VP, Business Development, CrusoeCloud™

AI and HPC Veteran To Spearhead Go-To-Market for Cost-Saving, Climate-Aligned Cloud Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crusoe Energy Systems LLC (Crusoe) announced today that Fiaz Mohamed has joined the company as Vice President, Business Development, CrusoeCloud™. Mohamed joins Crusoe from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he drove business development and go-to-market strategies for accelerated computing and GPU-based workloads including artificial intelligence (AI) and high performance computing (HPC).

Fiaz Mohamed brings more than 15 years of experience in go-to-market strategy and revenue growth leadership to Crusoe. He has built and led business development teams at both established organizations and startups including Intel, Nervana (acquired by Intel), and Quid (acquired by NetBase). Fiaz also received advanced training as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business and a Master’s degree in Computer Science from The University of Texas at Dallas.

“I’m excited to be working on CrusoeCloud™ because of its potential to disrupt the high performance cloud computing industry by solving two of the industry’s biggest challenges: the cost of energy and its impact on the environment,” said Mohamed. “Based on my experience of building a significant cloud business within AWS, I believe there is a large market opportunity for the low-cost, climate-aligned computing offered by CrusoeCloud™.”

Crusoe captures stranded and wasted energy resources such as flaring natural gas and excess renewable power to power modular data centers. In April, Crusoe closed a $350 million Series C equity from notable climate and technology venture capital funds, securing new capital to accelerate and scale Crusoe’s deployments.

“Data centers are on track to consume a significant portion of the world’s electricity over the coming decades,” said Crusoe’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chase Lochmiller. “The addition of Fiaz to our team reflects our long-term investment in bringing scalable, clean, low-cost cloud computing to market through our CrusoeCloud™ offerings.”

Powered by stranded energy, CrusoeCloud™ is lowering the cost and environmental impact of cloud computing. CrusoeCloud™ was created for developers who need powerful, reliable solutions for their most demanding workloads, and for organizations looking to make measurable progress toward their environmental goals. For more information, visit www.crusoecloud.com.

About Crusoe Energy Systems LLC

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. They are the pioneers of clean computing infrastructure that reduces both the costs and the environmental impact of the world’s expanding digital economy. By unlocking stranded sources of energy to power crypto, cloud, and data centers, they are creating the future of compute-intensive innovation that reduces emissions rather than adds to them. The world’s appetite for computation, energy, and progress will never stop growing. Crusoe is here to bring energy to ideas in ways that are aligned with the needs of our climate.

To learn more, visit www.crusoeenergy.com and follow Crusoe on Linkedin and Twitter.

