FGS Global Launches AI Advisory Practice and Acquires Threat Intelligence Firm Memetica

Dedicated global practice to help organizations navigate and optimize AI comms transformation

AI-driven threat intelligence offer identifies, assesses and mitigates emerging risks across the dark web

NEW YORK & DAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGS Global, the world's leading stakeholder strategy firm, today announced the launch of its AI Advisory practice and the acquisition of Memetica, a specialist technology consultancy in AI-driven threat detection and mitigation across social, dark web and fringe platforms. The new practice sits within FGS Global's recently formed AI and Innovation group led by Aaron Kwittken, Global Head of AI and Innovation.

The AI Advisory practice builds on and consolidates FGS Global's deliberate, years-long investment in AI capabilities to support surging client demand for strategic and practical guidance on leveraging AI and emerging technologies to enhance communications efficacy, reputational defense and operational efficiencies.

This critical work is supported by a global team of more than 200 strategists, analysts, engineers, developers, designers and data scientists across AI strategy, digital influence, campaigns, earned, paid and owned media, influencer engagement, special situations and crisis management. The practice operates globally and complements FGS Global's existing capabilities in crisis and reputation management, government and public affairs and financial communications.

The AI Advisory practice is fueled by FGS Labs, the firm’s global development team that builds both client-facing and internal technology to meet bespoke needs – including the development of Fergus, the firm’s AI-powered agentic platform that assists more than 1,500 FGS consultants across 31 cities around the world.

"Organizations today face a dual imperative: harness AI to optimize workflows and strengthen stakeholder engagement while also safeguarding against AI-generated threats to reputation and operations," said Kwittken. “Our AI Advisory practice provides both the strategic framework and tactical and technical capabilities clients need to navigate this transformation confidently, persistently and effectively."

Memetica Acquisition Strengthens Global Threat Intelligence Capabilities

FGS also announced today its acquisition and integration of digital threat detection and intelligence consultancy Memetica, adding new global capabilities in enhanced early warning detection, tipping point analysis and threat mitigation strategies to manage hostile online actors and nefarious social media activity. A long-term partner, Memetica provides sophisticated bespoke monitoring and analysis of online channels, including “deep” and “dark” web platforms to help clients identify, assess and mitigate situations where online narratives can quickly escalate into real-world consequences, including cybersecurity incidents, AI-generated disinformation campaigns, SEO manipulation, doxxing and violent threats.

“The addition of Memetica comes at a time when clients urgently need sharper insights to manage threats to their reputation and license to operate from across a digital landscape that is evolving every day,” said Alex Geiser, Global CEO of FGS Global. “With AI accelerating the scale and sophistication of online narratives, our advanced expertise in early threat detection and response will only become more important to our work.”

“The Memetica team has been a long-term partner of FGS Global and its clients, so we are thrilled to be formally joining the firm as part of its AI Advisory practice,” said Ben Decker, founder of Memetica. “We look forward to working with new and existing clients across sectors to demonstrate FGS Global’s unmatched capabilities in integrated, AI-driven reputational and risk advisory.”

Comprehensive AI Advisory Capabilities

The AI Advisory practice provides clients with integrated, future-ready solutions across four critical pillars:

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) : FGS empowers brands to lead in the age of generative search, leveraging GEO strategy, multimodal content and real-time brand monitoring to ensure clients are discoverable and authoritative.

AI Risk & Crisis Management : FGS delivers robust frameworks to detect and counter deepfakes, manage AI-driven misinformation and establish transparent AI governance.

Strategic Intelligence & Analytics : FGS equips clients with predictive insights, advanced stakeholder mapping and scenario planning with proprietary analytics.

Organizational AI Transformation : FGS guides clients through technology audits, vendor selection, upskilling and change management, ensuring communications teams are equipped to harness AI responsibly and competitively in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About FGS Global

FGS Global is the world’s leading stakeholder strategy firm, with over 1,500 professionals around the world, advising clients in navigating critical issues and reputational challenges. FGS was formed from the combination of Finsbury, The Glover Park Group, Hering Schuppener and Sard Verbinnen & Co to offer board-level and C-suite counsel in all aspects of stakeholder strategy — including corporate reputation, crisis management and public affairs. It is also the leading force in transaction and financial communications worldwide.

FGS offers seamless and integrated support with offices in the following locations: Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Boston, Brussels, Calgary, Chicago, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, Kingston, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore, South Florida, The Hague, Tokyo, Toronto, Vancouver, Washington, D.C. and Zurich. The firm is headquartered in New York. FGS is consistently ranked as a Band 1 PR firm for Crisis & Risk Management and for Litigation Support by Chambers and Partners. For the second year, FGS was ranked #1 Global M&A PR firm by Deal Count and Value in 2024 by Mergermarket.

About Fergus

Fergus is FGS Global’s proprietary agentic AI platform, built by FGS Labs in 2023 to enhance our strategic advisory capabilities. It serves as an intelligent research and analysis tool that helps our consultants access our firm's collective knowledge, synthesize complex information faster and develop sharper strategic recommendations, allowing our teams to spend more time on high-value strategic thinking and less on routine information gathering. It draws on multiple advanced models to handle text, image and data inputs in a secure environment.

About Memetica

Memetica was founded in 2019 by Ben Decker, a technology researcher and former investigative journalist at The New York Times with proven expertise in monitoring and analyzing online platforms – including the “deep” and “dark” web – to help clients anticipate and manage emerging threats.

For media inquiries, please contact: AIAdvisory@fgsglobal.com.