FedEx to Speak at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 21

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FedEx Corp. announced today that Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer, and Michael C. Lenz, FedEx Corp. executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 12:10 pm ET.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit FedEx’s Investor Relations website at investors.fedex.com. An archived replay will be made available on the website following the event.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Investor Contact: Mickey Foster 901-818-7468

Media Contact: Jenny Robertson 901-434-4829

