FedEx to Host DRIVE Program Update on April 5, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FedEx Corp. announced today that it will host its DRIVE investor event on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the event:

Raj Subramaniam, FedEx Corp. president and chief executive officer;

Mike Lenz, executive vice president and chief financial officer;

Sriram Krishnasamy, executive vice president and chief transformation officer;

and other members of the senior leadership team will provide additional details on the DRIVE program supporting FedEx’s ongoing transformation and an update on progress made to date. Prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session.

The event will be held in person at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only, with advance registration required. A live webcast of the event will be accessible via the FedEx Investor Relations website at investors.fedex.com. An archived replay will be made available on the website following the event, which is expected to conclude around 11:00 a.m. ET.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

Contacts

Media Contact: Rachael Simmons 901-434-8100



Investor Contact: Mickey Foster 901-818-7468



Home Page: fedex.com