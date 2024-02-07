Home Business Wire Federman & Sherwood Investigates Verizon Communications for Data Breach
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$VZ #DataBreach–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Verizon Communications with respect to their recent data breach. On February 7, 2024, Verizon Communications notified individuals that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to Verizon Communications, they determined that information stored on their servers may have been subject to unauthorized access on September 21, 2023. Verizon Communications determined that the information exposed in the data breach includes: name, address, date of birth, Social Security number or other national identifier (if available), gender, union affiliation (if available), and compensation information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Contacts

Lacrista A. Bagley

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560

