Federman & Sherwood Investigates Associated Wholesale Grocers for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AssociatedWholesaleGrocers–The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Associated Wholesale Grocers with respect to their recent data breach. On or about October 6, 2023, Associated Wholesale Grocers became aware that certain systems in its environment were inaccessible. Associated Wholesale Grocers immediately took steps to investigate and contain this activity. Through its investigation, Associated Wholesale Grocers learned that an unknown actor gained access to certain files on its systems between October 6, 2023, and October 7, 2023, and accessed or took certain information from those systems. The following information was possibly accessed: individuals name and Social Security number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Contacts

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

trp@federmanlaw.com

