Home Business Wire FC Bayern and Adobe Partner to Redefine Fan Experiences
Business Wire

FC Bayern and Adobe Partner to Redefine Fan Experiences

di Business Wire

FC Bayern adopts Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Real-Time CDP, Adobe Document Cloud and Adobe Acrobat Sign to drive digital transformation of fan experiences

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and FC Bayern, one of the world’s most historic and successful football clubs, announced a multi-year partnership to power the club’s digital transformation. The partnership will bring new, personalized experiences to its millions of current and future global fans – both on and offline – while driving greater efficiency and more sustainable business practices through Adobe’s enterprise solutions.

With a rapidly growing global fanbase, FC Bayern is passionate about connecting fans to their favorite club in new ways. Adobe’s technology will provide FC Bayern the ability to better understand its fans to create more engaging and individualized sports experiences.

Adobe Experience Cloud, including Adobe’s customer data platform, will help FC Bayern create fan profiles to better understand how supporters engage with the brand and ensure they enjoy a more personal relationship with their favorite teams. This means the overall matchday experience will be enhanced for fans, giving supporters real-time notifications at their fingertips including merchandising discounts, video content and last-minute ticket availability.

With more digital experiences across platforms, channels and devices, FC Bayern fans will never miss a moment whether they are at the arena, on the go or in the comfort of their home. For example, when a goal is scored fans will receive content on their preferred channel to celebrate the moment in real time, as well as post-match video commentary and highlights.

FC Bayern will also use Adobe Document Cloud, including Adobe Acrobat Sign, to digitize collaboration with fans, employees and partners. With Document Cloud, activities like signing up for memberships or executing player agreements will be quick and secure, while reducing environmental impact.

“Today’s FC Bayern fan is digitally savvy and craves new ways to get closer to our club and players, which is why we aim to create sustainable and lasting interactions that bring matchday excitement to our millions of passionate fans across the world,” said Oliver Kahn, CEO of FC Bayern. “We’re investing in a long-term digital strategy with Adobe’s breadth of enterprise applications at the core of our technology, to deepen how our fans engage with the club and to inspire the next generation of fans for years to come.”

“FC Bayern has millions of fans around the world, and they are at the forefront of revolutionizing fan experiences,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “With this partnership, FC Bayern will create more personalized experiences to enable fans to celebrate the passion and heart of the club wherever they may be.”

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About FC Bayern

FC Bayern is the most successful football club in Germany. The record German champions are also one of Europe’s top clubs, having won numerous international honours. For more information, visit https://fcbayern.com.

© 2022 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public relations contact
Emma Wilkinson

Adobe

+44 7825 190982

emmaw@adobe.com

Articoli correlati

Cvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CVT #MarTech--Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, today announced that its CEO...
Continua a leggere

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for Second Quarter 2022  GAAP Net Revenue of $363 Million Up 57%; $356 Million...
Continua a leggere

TD SYNNEX to Participate in the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) will attend the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on August 9,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Cvent to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Business Wire