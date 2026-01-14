Farmers Business Network® Announces Return of Farmer2Farmer Event

Celebrated farmer gathering returns to Omaha for 2026

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Farmers Business Network® (FBN), the leading agriculture marketplace and farmer-to-farmer network, today announced the return of its immensely popular farmer event, Farmer2Farmer, scheduled for February 24-26, 2026.

This year's conference, Farmer2Farmer VII: Farm for Your Life, is the seventh edition of the event, and will welcome over 1,000 farmers from across the U.S. and Canada for several days of programming at the CHI Health Center, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Farmer2Farmer (F2F) VII includes a range of expert presentations, keynote speakers, producer trainings, and educational sessions featuring leaders from across agriculture, including:

Keynote Speaker Chris Voss - legendary FBI hostage negotiator and author of Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended on It, which has sold over 5 million copies worldwide , and Empathy and Understanding in Business.

"We're thrilled to bring FBN members together again for Farmer2Farmer," said Charles Baron, Co-Founder of FBN. "F2F has become a tradition, and F2F VII will empower farmers with the latest insights on fast-evolving economic, technological, and business conditions on the farm. F2F and the FBN Marketplace & Platform empower growers to connect, take more control, and set up for a successful 2026."

For more information and to sign up to attend Farmer2Farmer, please visit www.farmer2farmer.ag

About Farmers Business Network (FBN) Farmers Business Network® (FBN®) is ag’s leading digital e-commerce marketplace platform and farmer-to-farmer network. Its mission is to make family farms more profitable as the farmer's copilot, providing a seamless one-stop-shop for goods, financing capital, and farm intelligence services, supported by its direct-to-farm last-mile delivery service for unmatched convenience. Powered by data solutions and AI, FBN's platform helps its 120,000+ members make more confident decisions to optimize their operations and maximize profit potential. To learn more, visit www.fbn.com.

