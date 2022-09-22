Faraday Future Receives Official EPA Rating for the FF 91 Futurist

FF’s flagship FF 91 Futurist EV has received an official EPA rating of 381 miles of EV range

EPA certification is a key step toward bringing the FF 91 to market

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the FF 91 Futurist, the Ultimate Intelligent TechLuxury EV, was officially certified to have a robust rating of 381 miles of EV range from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This rating is a significant increase from the company’s previous estimates and makes the FF 91 a leader in miles of range in the luxury electrified vehicle market.

“The confirmation of our 381 miles of range by the EPA is truly exciting news for FF and validates what we know about the FF 91: the segment-leading FF 91 will be the first high-end, high-performance, luxury, intelligent EV and will reset customer expectations for both driver and passenger experience,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “Our integrated propulsion system with a lithium-ion battery pack efficiently converts battery energy to power the vehicle and effectively recovers and reuses brake energy to optimize and extend range. FF’s segment-leading engineering provides a significant step forward in electric vehicle technology, providing a tremendous increase in EV range.”





FF 91’s propulsion architecture was designed to achieve unmatched levels of performance and efficiency, completed with 381 miles of range. The system produces 1,050 horsepower and accelerates the car from zero to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. FF 91’s EV range is based on a vehicle that is fully equipped, with amazing power, 22-inch wheels, loaded with technology, luxurious interior space, and features that set it apart from all others. FF has tested and developed this car to offer the user a smart device on wheels with luxury, technology, performance, and superb emission-free EV range.

The FF 91 was designed in the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, engineered in Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and China, and is currently in pre-production at the FF ieFactory California. The FF 91’s “Global DNA” reflects the talent at FF and across the globe, with support from top-tier suppliers from countries such as Italy, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, China, Belgium, Switzerland and more.

“Completing this certification by the United States Environmental Protection Agency is a huge step in getting this car in the hands of our users, and I couldn’t be more proud of our team. We are excited by these outstanding range results, which speak to the quality of our design and product execution,” added Breitfeld.

Users can preorder an FF 91 via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App (English): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online, (Chinese): http://appdownload.ff.com

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

