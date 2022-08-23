Faraday Future Announces Partnership with Gameloft Asphalt 8 Popular Mobile Simulation Game

The FFZERO1 concept car will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game, and later in the year, Asphalt 9

A high-performance electric vehicle, the FFZERO1 concept car features four electric motors

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a joint partnership with Gameloft, a leader in the creation and development of games. FF’s first concept car, the FFZERO1, will be featured inside Asphalt 8, Gameloft’s most downloaded and multi-awarded mobile racing game.





The FFZERO1 is featured in Asphalt 8 and will be featured in Asphalt 9 in late December. In addition, FF’s first production vehicle, the FF 91 Futurist, also will be included in both games at a later date.

“We’re excited to partner with Gameloft and include our FFZERO1 concept car in one of the most popular mobile racing games, Asphalt, and provide all enthusiasts with an opportunity to experience a glimpse into our design and engineering vision,” said Page Beermann, Design Director at Faraday Future. “The FFZERO1 concept is an amplified version of the design and engineering philosophies that will underpin FF’s production vehicles, beginning with the FF 91 Futurist which is anticipated to start production later this year.”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

