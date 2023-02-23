Fanplayr launches Fanplayr 360, an enterprise grade Customer Data Platform targeted at the Mid Market

Fanplayr 360 is designed to collect all customer data from multiple sources into a unified view, empowering end-to-end personalized journeys based on real-time analytics and insights

Fanplayr 360 enables businesses to use behavioral data for personalization of their messaging across multiple channels. CDPs are rapidly expanding as brands see the positive results of having extremely personalized interactions with their customers, and wish to extend this to all of their online channels. The demand for CDP solutions is expected to grow even more as businesses start to realize the benefits of having a single, unified view of their customer data in a scalable database.

According to Statista, in 2022, the CDP industry revenue stood at an estimated $2 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier. Moreover, AbsoluteReach research shows that the global Customer Data Platform market size is projected to reach $5.11 billion by 2028, from $1.906 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028. This reflects the increasing demand for personalized customer experiences, the need for effective data management, and the growing adoption of cloud-based CDP solutions.

“With Fanplayr’s extensive experience with on-site journey optimization, it was a natural extension to create a CDP that leveraged this expertise and extended it to all interactions a business has with its users,” explains Rajiv Sunkara, CTO & co-Founder of Fanplayr.

“Fanplayr 360 will address a gap in the CDP landscape by providing a plug and play offering to the mid-market at an accessible price point,” adds Simon Yencken, CEO and co-founder of Fanplayr. “Fanplayr360 helps medium to large sized businesses increase efficiency, improve customer engagement, and drive revenue growth across all channels: online, email, social and in-store.”

Fanplayr 360 provides a 360-degree view of their customers, breaks down data silos and transforms fragmented information into valuable, actionable data updated in real-time. Its best-in-class real-time analytics and insights allow for a deep understanding of customers’ behaviors to finally build and deliver exceptional omnichannel experiences, improving retention and revenues.

Fanplayr is a global leader in first-party behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in Buenos Aires, San Paolo, Mexico City, Milan, London, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo.



