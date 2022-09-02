Falkon Announces $16M Financing to Help Go-To-Market Teams Win More Deals Through Operational Excellence

Funding round led by OMERS Ventures, with participation from Greylock Partners, Trilogy Financial, Flying Fish, and Madera Partners

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falkon, the go-to-market intelligence platform, today announced a $16M capital raise. The round, which brings the company’s total funding to $20 million since its inception in October 2019, was led by OMERS Ventures, with participation from Greylock Partners, Trilogy Financial, Flying Fish Partners, and Madera Partners.

Today, go-to-market (GTM) teams are held back by the inability to discern key, actionable insights from the mountain of data they have access to, but which is currently siloed across everything from their CRM and website to sales and marketing technology tools. These data silos hinder the cross-team visibility and collaboration that is necessary to run a highly efficient organization. Falkon unifies all GTM data and delivers real-time operational intelligence to improve productivity, optimize marketing spend, and most importantly, bring the entire GTM team together. This intelligence is derived through Falkon’s patented technology that’s uniquely designed for messy data.

“I’ve always believed excellence can be learned,” said Mona Akmal, CEO of Falkon. “Your GTM team already has pockets of excellence – deals that have been won, reps that are fantastic, channels that generate high quality pipeline. Why not mine these to identify the key drivers of success and make a repeatable playbook? Falkon turns the standout deal into the standard deal, so you can find a whole new level of success.”

Falkon improves rep productivity, increases win rates, and amplifies return on marketing spend by surfacing actionable insights and next-best-steps based on its patented technology.

“Falkon has given us a whole new lens on how our programs are performing and what marketing levers have the greatest impact. It’s helped us rethink how we’re investing our dollars, the types of demand gen programs we’re running, and how we can be more effective across the entire sales and marketing team working together,” said Karen Kaukol, Chief Marketing Officer at Entrust. In addition to Entrust, Falkon clients include Icertis and Zendesk.

In addition to generating data-driven recommendations, Falkon uncovers stuck pipeline and finds new opportunities through a collection of apps that can be used together or individually. Each app helps users achieve more by doing less, replacing guesswork with success-based action.

“Falkon could be described as a revenue intelligence product,” said Eugene Lee, Partner at OMERS Ventures. “While it has analytical and reporting capabilities, it also has something more powerful: the ability to map out exactly how to win.”

The Seattle-based startup will use the funding to accelerate growth and drive customer acquisition. Through ongoing product research and development, Falkon will continue to present companies with simple ways to understand the small actions that make a big difference toward finding and winning new business, and retaining customers.

To learn more about Falkon, please visit: https://www.falkon.ai/

About Falkon:

Falkon is the go-to-market intelligence platform that helps teams win more deals through actionable insights and automation that drive operational excellence. Falkon was founded in 2020 by Mona Akmal, Aakash Kambuj, and Josh Zana, Seattle-based veteran leaders of high-growth engineering and product teams. For more information, visit falkon.ai.

About OMERS Ventures:

Founded in 1962, OMERS is one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans, with CAD$121 billion in net assets as at December 31st, 2021. OMERS is a jointly-sponsored pension plan, with 1,000 participating employers ranging from large cities to local agencies, and over half a million active, deferred and retired members. OMERS Ventures currently manages CAD$2 billion and has made more than 60 investments in disruptive technology companies across North America and Europe. www.omersventures.com.

