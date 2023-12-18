Falcon’s Beyond to Participate in the 2024 ICR Conference

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBYD) (“Falcon’s” or the “Company”), a global entertainment powerhouse and visionary innovator in immersive storytelling, today announced that management will participate in the 2024 ICR Conference on January 8-10, 2024 at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, FL.





Scott Demerau, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, Jo Merrill, Chief Financial Officer and Simon Philips, President, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET, and will also be available for meetings during the conference.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact ICR.

About Falcon’s Beyond

Falcon’s Beyond is a visionary innovator in immersive storytelling. A global entertainment powerhouse where original ideas – fueled by passion and guided by unparalleled expertise – take flight and accelerate at speeds beyond your imagination. Where fun is reimagined through innovative technologies and unprecedented themed experiences. Falcon’s connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, movies and beyond. Falcon’s Beyond propels intellectual property (IP) activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units: Falcon’s Creative Group is one of the world’s leading themed entertainment and master planning firms, having planned over $100 billion in award-winning experiences, where creative vision, compelling design, immersive media, and cutting-edge technology intersect to bring imagination to life; Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, attractions, retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues where stories come to life and memories are made; and Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. Falcon’s also invents immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world.

Falcon’s is headquartered in Orlando, Fla. Learn more at falconsbeyond.com.

