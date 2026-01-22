Leading maintenance platform holder advises companies to adopt AI to reduce costs and increase resident satisfaction by 30%, renewal rates by 10%

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FacilGo, the ultimate AI-driven maintenance and procurement platform, is highlighting the ways in which AI is becoming indispensable for residential property maintenance operations. Once a futuristic concept, AI now offers tangible benefits that range from predictive maintenance to improved communication and cost savings. Companies that don't embrace this new innovation risk being left behind while losing money to inefficiencies and missed opportunities.

Companies that do adopt AI solutions for property maintenance see significant savings across the board, including an overall cost reduction of up to 30% and a maintenance cost savings of 25%. Emergency maintenance calls drop by up to 40% while AI platforms reduce maintenance response times from hours to seconds. This all leads to resident satisfaction rising as much as 30%, improves review scores by an average of .5 stars, and drives a 10% hike in renewal rates.

“Traditional property maintenance relies on inspections or waiting for residents to report problems, a reactive approach that leads to costly repairs and unhappy residents,” says FacilGo CEO Ken Murai. “AI-powered systems analyze historical data, sensor readings, and usage patterns to anticipate issues before they arise. AI also optimizes schedules to recommend the most efficient times to perform routine checks and repairs, ensuring timely responses and maintenance to keep residents satisfied.”

AI also improves resident satisfaction through effective communication, with AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants available to handle maintenance requests, answer common questions, and provide updates on service status. AI-driven systems like those provided by FacilGo can dramatically lower maintenance costs through predictive analytics, if operators use the software responsibly.

“So long as property owners are mindful of privacy and security concerns, handling resident information responsibly in compliance with all regulations, AI will reshape rental property maintenance,” Murai continues. “Embracing AI is not just about keeping up with technology, but about providing superior service, reducing costs, and supporting sustainable communities.”

FacilGo is an all-inclusive AI-enhanced platform for residential rental property turnover, renovation, maintenance, and call centers. The FacilGo platform streamlines work orders, procurement, services, bidding, project management, and invoicing into a seamless process within a single database to maximize NOI and ROI. FacilGo solutions have seen amazing results at properties across North America, and are trusted by property companies of all sizes.

