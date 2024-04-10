FaceCake to Unveil Latest AI Innovation, AVA, at Google Next ’24

In partnership with Google Cloud and Premier Google Cloud partner, Wursta Corporation, this initiative brings together FaceCake’s AI-driven AR personalized shopping platform with Google Cloud’s validated infrastructure, fostering the development of AVA

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceCake, a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) for highly personalized visual commerce, is debuting AVA, which represents a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of iCommerce, standing as the first of its kind to transcend traditional search methods and usher in an era of proactive product discovery. AVA (Acquire, Validate, Adapt) marks the introduction of FaceCake’s next-generation AI and AR Stylist, an adaptive, interactive personal shopper that functions independently or on any eCommerce site. This collaboration has expedited AVA’s deployment to Google Cloud. The initiative, facilitated by Wursta Corporation, a Premier Google Cloud Partner, showcases the cloud’s capability for scalable solutions. FaceCake’s CEO, Linda Smith, will introduce AVA at the Google Next ’24 event at the Mandalay Bay Resort, Las Vegas, from April 9-11, 2024.

AVA, a cutting-edge AI personal shopper and stylist, engages digital consumers in a manner previously unseen; with its sophisticated multimodal interface, it initiates interaction with shoppers, disrupting the conventional chat UIs where users are typically the ones to initiate conversation. Powered by FaceCake’s novel AI, AVA offers responsive recommendations tailored to the user’s preferences and leverages FaceCake’s AR platform, allowing shoppers to virtually Try-On recommended products during a live session. AVA can facilitate AR Try-Ons and generate suggestions directly from any webpage. This capability, combined with FaceCake’s expertise in visual data, provides real-time feedback and advice to users even during the Try-On process, delivering an unparalleled level of personalization that redefines the online shopping experience.

“It’s very exciting to see FaceCake’s AVA bring to market exactly what iCommerce was meant to be with AVA’s immersive blend of interactive AI and AR,” said FaceCake’s Founder and CEO, Linda Smith. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud and Wursta played a pivotal role in its realization.”

The collaboration leverages Google Cloud infrastructure, ensuring enhanced scalability and responsiveness which are crucial for real-time applications. The intensive synergistic project marks a substantial stride towards FaceCake’s vision of the future of shopping, empowered by Google Cloud.

About FaceCake

FaceCake, known for its AI-driven AR visual commerce platform, is a recognized leader in personalized AR Try-On and advice for shopping. Its early innovations include the Swivel Virtual Dressing Room and Scout Visual Search, both utilizing AI and AR to engage consumers with products virtually while providing relevant recommendations. Expert at Visual Data, today FaceCake’s platform has multiple AI and AR offerings for commerce including CAKE, MirrorMedia Ads and AVA, accommodates all shopping categories, operates across devices and browsers, and is fully scalable. The Company’s headquarters are located in Los Angeles, CA.

