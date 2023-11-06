Fabrinet Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Record Revenue and Net Income Per Share Exceed Guidance Ranges

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said, “ We had a very strong start to the year with revenue and net income per share that were above our guidance ranges, and also marked new quarterly records. Industry-wide inventory adjustments continue to affect certain programs, but these declines were more than offset by quickly ramping new programs. We continue to carefully manage costs, which resulted in strong bottom-line results. We expect to extend our strong execution into the second quarter, as reflected in our guidance.”

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Results

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, a thirteen-week quarter, was $685.5 million, compared to $655.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, a fourteen-week quarter.

GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $65.1 million, compared to $64.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.78, compared to $1.76 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $72.8 million, compared to $72.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $2.00, compared to $1.97 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 6, 2023, Fabrinet is issuing guidance for its second fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2023, as follows:

Fabrinet expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $680 million to $700 million.

GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.78 to $1.85, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.98 to $2.05, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes share-based compensation expenses and certain non-recurring items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to the corresponding GAAP measure is available at the end of this press release.

Conference Call Information

What: Fabrinet First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Call When: November 6, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. ET Live Call and Replay: https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and accessible at http://investor.fabrinet.com. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China, and Israel. For more information visit: www.fabrinet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include: (1) our optimism that we will be able to extend our strong execution into the second quarter; and (2) all of the statements under the “Business Outlook” section regarding our expected revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, and fully diluted shares outstanding for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic conditions, either globally or in our markets, and the risk of recession or an economic downturn; continued disruption to our supply chain, which could increase our costs and affect our ability to procure parts and materials; less customer demand for our products and services than forecasted; less growth in the optical communications, industrial lasers and sensors markets than we forecast; difficulties expanding into additional markets, such as the semiconductor processing, biotechnology, metrology and materials processing markets; increased competition in the optical manufacturing services markets; difficulties in delivering products and services that compete effectively from a price and performance perspective; our reliance on a small number of customers and suppliers; difficulties in managing our operating costs; difficulties in managing and operating our business across multiple countries (including Thailand, the People’s Republic of China, Israel and the U.S.); and other important factors as described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the factors described under the section captioned “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 22, 2023. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financials

We refer to the non-GAAP financial measures cited above in making operating decisions because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our ongoing operational performance. Non-GAAP net income excludes: share-based compensation expenses; amortization of intangibles; and amortization of deferred debt issuance costs. We have excluded these items in order to enhance investors’ understanding of our underlying operations. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations because they should not be used to evaluate our company without reference to their corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, we compensate for these material limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results, and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in making financial and operational decisions. In addition, some of these non-GAAP financial measures are used to measure company performance for the purposes of determining employee incentive plan compensation.

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and par value) September 29,

2023 June 30,



2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,338 $ 231,368 Short-term investments 362,428 319,100 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,768 and $965, respectively 535,006 531,767 Inventories 440,095 519,576 Prepaid expenses 6,328 7,849 Other current assets 39,766 42,880 Total current assets 1,691,961 1,652,540 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 306,665 310,350 Intangibles, net 2,598 2,394 Operating right-of-use assets 6,024 1,634 Deferred tax assets 11,363 12,095 Other non-current assets 610 635 Total non-current assets 327,260 327,108 Total Assets $ 2,019,221 $ 1,979,648 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Long-term borrowings, current portion, net $ 9,117 $ 12,156 Trade accounts payable 357,106 381,129 Fixed assets payable 9,313 13,526 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,587 1,201 Income tax payable 7,013 6,024 Accrued payroll, bonus and related expenses 22,976 23,748 Accrued expenses 24,034 20,447 Other payables 24,287 23,654 Total current liabilities 455,433 481,885 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 5,117 4,799 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 4,052 66 Severance liabilities 22,269 22,159 Other non-current liabilities 2,181 2,081 Total non-current liabilities 33,619 29,105 Total Liabilities 489,052 510,990 Shareholders’ equity Preferred shares (5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 29, 2023 and June 30, 2023) — — Ordinary shares (500,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value; 39,430,970 shares and 39,284,176 shares issued at September 29, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively; and 36,330,476 shares and 36,183,682 shares outstanding at September 29, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively) 394 393 Additional paid-in capital 202,432 206,624 Less: Treasury shares (3,100,494 shares as of September 29, 2023 and June 30, 2023) (194,833 ) (194,833 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,502 ) (8,115 ) Retained earnings 1,529,678 1,464,589 Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,530,169 1,468,658 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,019,221 $ 1,979,648

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 Revenues $ 685,477 $ 655,429 Cost of revenues (601,073 ) (572,673 ) Gross profit 84,404 82,756 Selling, general and administrative expenses (20,429 ) (20,565 ) Operating income 63,975 62,191 Interest income 5,898 1,559 Interest expense (45 ) (391 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 415 2,085 Other income (expense), net (80 ) (141 ) Income before income taxes 70,163 65,303 Income tax expense (5,074 ) (688 ) Net income 65,089 64,615 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 948 (1,461 ) Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (561 ) (1,218 ) Change in net retirement benefits plan – prior service cost 126 168 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 100 246 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 613 (2,265 ) Net comprehensive income $ 65,702 $ 62,350 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.80 $ 1.77 Diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.76 Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (thousands of shares) Basic 36,256 36,528 Diluted 36,481 36,758

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) Three Months Ended (in thousands of U.S. dollars) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period $ 65,089 $ 64,615 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 11,961 11,055 (Gain) loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangibles 12 (9 ) (Gain) loss from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities — 92 Amortization of discount (premium) of short-term investments (596 ) 442 (Reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts 803 (91 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on exchange rate and fair value of foreign currency forward contracts (52 ) (386 ) Amortization of fair value at hedge inception of interest rate swaps (88 ) (191 ) Share-based compensation 7,733 7,723 Deferred income tax 1,377 (219 ) Other non-cash expenses 222 (439 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Trade accounts receivable (4,138 ) (24,476 ) Inventories 79,481 28,808 Other current assets and non-current assets 3,238 (10,661 ) Trade accounts payable (24,397 ) (29,774 ) Income tax payable 963 (276 ) Severance liabilities 706 617 Other current liabilities and non-current liabilities 2,735 13,804 Net cash provided by operating activities 145,049 60,634 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of short-term investments (77,692 ) (25,609 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments — 30,000 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 35,909 29,236 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,435 ) (10,258 ) Purchase of intangibles (180 ) (11 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 318 9 Net cash used in investing activities (53,080 ) 23,367 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term borrowings (3,047 ) (6,094 ) Repayment of finance lease liability — (2 ) Repurchase of ordinary shares — (4,900 ) Withholding tax related to net share settlement of restricted share units (12,147 ) (16,489 ) Net cash used in financing activities (15,194 ) (27,485 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 76,775 $ 56,516 Movement in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period $ 231,368 $ 198,365 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 76,775 56,516 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 195 520 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 308,338 $ 255,401 Non-cash investing and financing activities Construction, software and equipment-related payables $ 9,313 $ 12,541

FABRINET CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (Continued) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: As of (in thousands) September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 308,338 $ 255,260 Restricted cash — 141 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 308,338 $ 255,401

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 (in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) Net income Diluted



EPS Net income Diluted



EPS GAAP measures $ 65,089 $ 1.78 $ 64,615 $ 1.76 Items reconciling GAAP net income & EPS to non-GAAP net income & EPS: Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 2,165 0.06 1,915 0.05 Total related to gross profit 2,165 0.06 1,915 0.05 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 5,568 0.16 5,808 0.16 Amortization of intangibles — — 83 0.00 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 5,568 0.16 5,891 0.16 Related to other income and expense: Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 8 0.00 8 0.00 Total related to other income and expense 8 0.00 8 0.00 Total related to net income & EPS 7,741 0.22 7,814 0.21 Non-GAAP measures $ 72,830 $ 2.00 $ 72,429 $ 1.97 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share GAAP diluted shares 36,481 36,758 Non-GAAP diluted shares 36,481 36,758

FABRINET RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 29,



2023 September 30,



2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 145,049 $ 60,634 Less: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,435 ) (10,258 ) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 133,614 $ 50,376

FABRINET GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING DECEMBER 29, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Diluted EPS GAAP net income per diluted share: $1.78 to $1.85 Related to cost of revenues: Share-based compensation expenses 0.05 Total related to gross profit 0.05 Related to selling, general and administrative expenses: Share-based compensation expenses 0.15 Total related to selling, general and administrative expenses 0.15 Total related to net income & EPS 0.20 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $1.98 to $2.05

