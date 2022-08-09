F45 to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) (“F45” or the “Company”), will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on the same day, the Company will host a conference call for analysts, investors and other interested parties. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.f45training.com/ or by dialing 844-200-6205 or 929-526-1599 for international callers and entering passcode 322821.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available by accessing the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.f45training.com/. A telephone replay of the call will be available from 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday, August 15, 2022 through 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday, August 22, 2022 by dialing 866-813-9403 or +44 204-525-0658 for international callers and entering passcode 736257.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

