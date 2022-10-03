EZVIZ Launches All-New Battery-Powered Smart Security Products in Canada, Making Home Protection Smarter and Easier Than Ever

With almost zero hassle in installation, Canadian families can enjoy the convenience and safety provided by EZVIZ’s smart video doorbells, door viewers, and home security cameras

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EZVIZ, global pioneer in smart home security, has unveiled its all-star lineup of battery-powered smart products for the Canadian market, highlighting the DB2 Battery Doorbell Kit and CP4 Battery Door Viewer (Peephole Camera). Following market successes in APAC and Europe, this series comes to Canada to facilitate home monitoring, remote communications, and family companionship. The DB2 Doorbell and CP4 Door Viewer are 100% wire-free for hassle-free setup and use. Since both are Wi-Fi enabled, they can serve all types of homes using the free mobile app, without complex electrical wiring or expensive maintenance fees.





According to Strategy Analytics, EZVIZ is among the world’s top 10 home security brands, per consumer units sold. It’s also an excellent time to purchase the highly rated DB2 Battery Doorbell from Amazon Canada, as EZVIZ will be running Prime Fall Deals on it from October 3 to 12, offering discounts of up to 30%.

Create an easy, smart ring for your home

For those not so DIY savvy, the DB2 doorbell is perfect. By simply placing it on the door frame, users can connect it to their home Wi-Fi and greet visitors using the App. Equipped with an 2K camera and 176-degree ultra-wide field-of-view, the DB2 supports smart human motion detection and runs up to 115 days once fully charged. Human activity and delivered packages get captured vividly and precisely day and night. The included plug-in chime also ensures users hear a custom ringtone indoors.

It’s also wise to replace front door peepholes with the CP4. With its 4.3-inch touchscreen monitor, there’s no need to press one’s face against the door to see – even kids and seniors can see clearly what’s going on. The connected outdoor camera records wide-angle HD videos. Reliable with its 3-month battery life, the CP4 sends notifications when someone shows up and initiates a video phone call when a deliveryman presses the built-in button.

“We want to bring next-level smartness and convenience to more families,” said Shawn Lin, lead product manager of the series. “The two products are simply made for everyone and every home.”

