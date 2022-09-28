Ezoic Introduces Humix – First Digital Publisher Video Sharing Network, Powered by AI

Humix is largest global video sharing network, allowing web publishers and video creators to build and share audiences across a network of tens of thousands of websites with an audience of over 1.4 billion monthly visitors (Quantcast)

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ezoic–After two years of stealth development and testing, Humix launches first-of-its-kind video sharing network. What makes Humix unique among peers like YouTube or Vimeo is its network of 30,000+ independent websites coupled with emerging AI that allows publishers to share, develop, and monetize their videos and audiences better and faster than through first-generation video platforms.

Ezoic unveiled the early-stage video sharing network to its customers – digital publishers around the world – during Ezoic Content Month and is currently rolling out access to publishers, starting with its VIP-publishers.

Humix is an end-to-end video management platform that doesn’t require additional tools or software. Websites can create an account and immediately begin sharing or displaying videos to grow an audience and earn revenue from advertising.

Currently, Humix is only available on the Ezoic platform. Websites can create a free Ezoic account and join the Humix network at no cost. If websites begin earning significant ad revenue, Humix offers revenue sharing as payment at a fraction of what is earned on closed platforms like YouTube.

The Humix dashboard allows digital publishers to easily view and select videos from a network library to enhance their content with quality video, drive website traffic, extend viewership time, and earn additional revenue. Publishers control whether video plays on their website and how frequently.

For video creators, Humix provides expanded audiences for their content while maintaining control, sharing rules, and ownership of their videos. Video publishers can increase video views, grow audiences, and generate revenue on relevant websites globally, without big tech platform gatekeepers.

Websites typically earn more revenue from advertisers using an open bidding network, like Humix, because there’s competition from thousands of ad networks seeking impressions from such a large audience of definable users. Google AdSense and YouTube generally operate what is often referred to as a “walled garden” where there’s less competition for bids because all other networks aren’t allowed to compete for bids, driving up the price sites or content creators are paid for their ad impressions.

“Video creators are seeing 2-3 times the engagement on Humix as they are getting on YouTube, while some publishers are more than doubling their ad revenue. There’s no arbiter. It’s up to the publishers, not opaque algorithms. The open nature of Humix, combined with our powerful machine learning technology, represents the next generation of video publishing on the web,” says Ezoic CMO Tyler Bishop. “Humix can share videos across websites at a scale that is completely unmatched today.”

Humix video network features include:

Grow feature enables easy sharing of videos to the Humix network while maintaining ownership and control

Display feature uses AI to scan website pages to match videos with relevant page content and rotates videos as the page is refreshed or revisited for better user experience

Videos optimized for search and automatically indexed with Google

Analytics dashboard provides metrics on Humix network videos such as total views, performance across network, play backs, revenue earned and more

Bulk uploads from YouTube

Custom video player styling

Publishers supported by Humix success managers

Ezoic will be rolling out a new and exciting initiative through the end of the year, called NEXT22. It consists of updated products, services, and new ways for publishers to access additional revenue streams. All of this and more will be discussed leading up to and during Ezoic’s Customer Week, as well as through Q4. Publishers can get a sneak peek of all the products and solutions to come at www.ezoic.com/next.

If you're not already an Ezoic customer, join today and create a Humix video network account.

