Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado Selects End-to-End Ophthalmology Suite From ModMed for Its Facilities

The practice sought a partner that could manage activities seamlessly, from the front office to the back office, to streamline daily workflows

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Practice technology leader ModMed® today announced that Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado (ECCNC) will leverage ModMed to help deliver superior provider and patient experiences while helping to improve practice efficiency and overall performance. The practice selected ModMed to help make it easier for its providers across four locations in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Greeley, Colorado, to provide high-quality care and better support more than 78,000 patients a year.





ECCNC chose to adopt the ModMed suite of eyecare-focused software solutions including the award-winning EMA® electronic health record system (EHR) and practice management software.

In business for over 50 years, ECCNC does not make decisions to entrust its long-standing reputation to a vendor lightly, said Joel Meyers, MD, president and CEO of ECCNC.

He commented, “We realized how critical it was to have a true all-in-one solution and the benefits that a seamless software suite could bring to optimizing eye care, efficiency and satisfaction among our patients, administrative staff and providers. ModMed offered the most compelling proposition, combining innovative technology and a great reputation as an industry leader with a deep focus and core competency in ophthalmology.”

That specialty focus and expertise of ModMed solutions come from software designed by ophthalmologists, for ophthalmologists.

Specific Advantages

“The benefits of the ModMed all-in-one system include a truly integrated platform with greater efficiency with all aspects of patient care, including scheduling, charting and billing,” said Justin Kanoff, MD, surgical and medical retinal specialist at ECCNC. “Having an absolute all-in-one solution reduces the complexity.”

Additionally, ECCNC wanted an active and engaged vendor with comprehensive software that could meet its needs. This flexibility aligned with ECCNC’s culture and dedication to innovation and continuous improvement in patient care. “The strong user community, built to facilitate collaboration and sharing of knowledge, best practices, and workflow configurations stand out for us,” Meyers added.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado

Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado is Colorado’s most advanced facility for eye health, surgery, and vision correction. The knowledge, training and experience of our team make the Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado the best choice for eye care needs. Our fellowship-trained specialists in retina, cornea, glaucoma and oculoplastics treat virtually any ocular condition, no matter how specialized. Our team also provides comprehensive eye exams and contact lens fitting. For more information, visit eyecaresite.com and follow Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado on Facebook.

