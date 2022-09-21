Extreme Strengthens APAC Leadership Team

Company Builds on Market Momentum, Expands Presence in Region

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced it has strengthened its leadership team in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Jeff Hurmuses has been promoted to Senior Vice President, APAC, Freddy Wang has been hired as the Country Sales Director for Taiwan and Makoto Naito is leading Extreme’s sales efforts in Japan.

As senior vice president of APAC, Hurmuses will manage sales operations and continue to drive growth for Extreme across the region. Hurmuses joined the company in 2021 as vice president of sales in APAC and has played a significant role in establishing a presence in the region with key customer wins such as LG Electronics and Marriott Hotel Group Greater China. He has also been instrumental in bringing in new talent and realigning strategies across Extreme’s APAC presence for accelerated growth. Prior to joining Extreme, Hurmuses held various sales and operations roles in APAC, most recently serving as area vice president at Malwarebytes.

As country sales director for Taiwan, Wang will lead regional business growth strategies as well as drive Extreme’s expanded presence in the country. Wang brings more than 25 years of IT industry sales experience to Extreme and has expertise in growing channel business initiatives and marketing activities in the Taiwan market. He joins Extreme from Juniper Networks, where he was the senior channel and commercial sales leader for Taiwan and was recognized with the APAC High Achiever Award in 2020 and 2021. Previously, Wang held various sales leadership positions at Genesys, Polycom and Avaya.

Naito-san will continue to drive growth opportunities across Japan. He has more than 40 years of experience in IT industry sales in Japan and has held sales leadership roles at companies including Sony, Akamai Technologies, IBM, APC Japan, Schneider Electric, Dell, CA Technologies, Barracuda, Eurotech and NCR Corporation. Most recently, he was the regional managing director at DXC Technology.

Executive Perspectives

Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer, Extreme Networks

“ Extreme has seen rapid growth across the APAC region over the past year, with major brands trusting us to deliver best-in-class networking solutions including Marriott Hotel Group Greater China and LG Electronics. Jeff has been a force of growth for us, and I know he will continue to drive success in his new role overseeing the region. Freddy and Naito-san will build upon our team of strong, experienced sales leaders and will be an excellent support system for Jeff as Extreme continues to expand in the APAC market. I have confidence that we will quickly realize and even exceed our regional goals for growth as they step into their new roles.”

