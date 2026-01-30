Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conferences for February and March 2026

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for February and March 2026:

Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference

Kevin Rhodes, EVP and CFO

Virtual

Friday, February 27, 2026

Conducting meetings throughout the day





Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference

Kevin Rhodes, EVP and CFO

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, March 4, 2026

2:35 p.m. PST Fireside chat and meetings throughout the day





Kevin Rhodes, EVP and CFO

New York, NY

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Conducting meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the fireside chat will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

