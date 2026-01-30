Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conferences for February and March 2026

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in AI-powered automation for networking, today announced its investor conference schedule for February and March 2026:
-
Susquehanna 15th Annual Technology Conference
Kevin Rhodes, EVP and CFO
Virtual
Friday, February 27, 2026
Conducting meetings throughout the day
-
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, & Telecom Conference
Kevin Rhodes, EVP and CFO
San Francisco, CA
Wednesday, March 4, 2026
2:35 p.m. PST Fireside chat and meetings throughout the day
-
Cantor Global Technology & Industrial Growth Conference
Kevin Rhodes, EVP and CFO
New York, NY
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Conducting meetings throughout the day
A live webcast from the fireside chat will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.
About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in AI-powered cloud networking, focused on delivering simple and secure solutions that help businesses address challenges and enable connections among devices, applications, and users. We push the boundaries of technology, leveraging the powers of artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Tens of thousands of customers globally trust our AI-powered cloud networking solutions and industry-leading support to enable businesses to drive value, foster innovation, and overcome extreme challenges. For more information, visit Extreme's website at www.extremenetworks.com or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, Facebook, or Instagram.
Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
Contacts
Investor Relations and Press Contacts:
Stan Kovler
Senior Vice President, Finance and Corporate Development
Extreme Networks
919-595-4196
skovler@extremenetworks.com
Riley Robinette
Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Extreme Networks
rrobinette@extremenetworks.com
Amy Aylward
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
Extreme Networks
603-952-5138
PR@extremenetworks.com