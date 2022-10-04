Extreme Extends Americas Sales Leadership Team to Capitalize on Market Opportunity

Industry Veteran Pete Brant Joins as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales

MORRISVILLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced Pete Brant, a proven leader with deep experience in networking and cybersecurity, will join Extreme as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. Paul Semak, who joined Extreme in 2018, has been named Senior Vice President of Americas International, and will lead the company’s sales efforts across Canada and Latin America (LATAM). Together, the pair will help Extreme capitalize on taking share in the fast-growing cloud networking market, inclusive of WAN Edge, SD-WAN and AIOps technology.

Brant will lead Extreme’s sales and growth initiatives in the U.S. He has more than 20 years of experience building SaaS sales organizations for networking and cybersecurity companies. Prior to joining Extreme, he held sales leadership roles at F5 Networks, Fortinet, Breach Security and SonicWALL. While at Fortinet, Brant established the company’s first enterprise sales team, which he grew to represent more than 60 percent of the company’s Americas revenue. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President, North America sales at Forcepoint.

As Senior Vice President of Sales for Canada and LATAM, Semak will accelerate growth and build the company’s channel profile across the emerging regions. Prior to this role, Semak served as Senior Vice President, Americas Sales at Extreme, where he helped drive meaningful revenue growth in the U.S., Canada and LATAM. Previously, he spent more than 20 years at Cisco in sales and partnership roles.

Executive Perspectives

Joe Vitalone, Chief Revenue Officer, Extreme Networks

“ As a market leader, it’s important for us to continue to augment our sales leadership team with innovative and experienced leaders that have a strong track record of taking market share and growing revenue. Pete inherently understands the importance of the convergence of networking and security, as well as which levers to pull when it comes to aligning our sales and channel efforts for maximum output. Paul has created a solid foundation for success in the Americas, which I know he’ll continue to leverage to grow our footprint in emerging, high growth markets like Canada and LATAM. We believe this combination of talent and opportunity will continue to set Extreme up for success now and into the future.”

