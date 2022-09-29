<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ExtrasJar Selects EML Payments To Disrupt Health Insurance In Australia
Business Wire

ExtrasJar Selects EML Payments To Disrupt Health Insurance In Australia

di Business Wire

BRISBANE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) is helping ExtrasJar to create a more flexible, customer-centric insurance industry and empower Australian consumers to choose their provider and switch insurance expenses into investments, giving instant access to funds at the time of health and pet treatments.


ExtrasJar strives to ensure customers avoid restrictive limits seen in the wider insurance industry and steps in so that consumers do not miss out on any additional benefit entitlements. By partnering with EML Payments, the ExtrasJar team can offer their consumers a more flexible, reliable and secure way to make the most of their pet and health insurance.

”Our proprietary technology marries value with secure and reliable cover, meaning we offer customers access to non-liquid investments. Next year, we’ll look to extend our digital payment options to physical prepaid cards,” noted Reece Frazier, Co-Founder at ExtrasJar.

”The EML team was delighted to quickly and seamlessly implement reliable and secure digital payments for ExtrasJar’s head-turning blend of customer-centric financial products,” added Rachelle St. Ledger, CEO Australia at EML Payments.

About ExtrasJar

At its core, ExtrasJar is a financial services company that means business. We blend the best of banking, investment and insurance to deliver innovative products which cut down the cost of everyday living and unlock financial freedom for people from all walks of life. Our experience allows us to draw inspiration from a range of industries to form a reliable, customer-focused service that works for your success. See https://extrasjar.com/

About EML Payments

EML Payments provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

Read more EML Payments stories by visiting our Newsroom: https://www.emlpayments.com/newsroom/

ENDS

Contacts

Press Relations contacts:
Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer
sbowles@emlpayments.com
+61 439 730 968

Marie O’Riordan, Global Director of Public Relations
marie.oriordan@emlpayments.com
+353 87 39 333 71

Articoli correlati

Amazon Launches Its Smartest TV Lineup Ever—Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Fire TV Omni QLED Series features 4K QLED display with up to 96 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision...
Continua a leggere

PCI Pal partners with Virgin Atlantic to secure its international omnichannel payments

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal® (LON: PCIP), the global provider of secure payment solutions, has today announced that its solution,...
Continua a leggere

Axelar Works with Coinbase Cloud to Support Network Security with AXL Token Staking

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axelar announced today that Coinbase Cloud will provide its market-leading staking and validation services for AXL, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Amazon Launches Its Smartest TV Lineup Ever—Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Business Wire