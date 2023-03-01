ExtraHop Network Analysis and Visibility Technology Recognized by Independent Research Firm

Report acknowledges network visibility is fundamental to zero trust

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that it was named a notable vendor by Forrester Research in the Network Analysis and Visibility Landscape, Q1 2023.

The Landscape states, “Traditionally, organizations implicitly trusted the networks used to connect to company resources; malicious actors could abuse that trust and move laterally within organizations undetected. This lateral movement is often prelude to the exfiltration of high-value data and execution of destructive attacks like ransomware. Zero trust (ZT) architecture, which assumes that networks are inherently untrusted, requires visibility into and analysis of internal network traffic.”

As more organizations move to adopt a ZT approach to cybersecurity, network detection and response (NDR) can accelerate the process by enhancing visibility into all aspects of the network, including hybrid networks, cloud transactions, and device types. The ExtraHop Reveal(x) 360 platform can automate the discovery of every asset on the network and profile each managed, unmanaged, or rogue device to detect malicious activity before it’s too late.

The Landscape identifies five core use cases for the network analysis and visibility market: hybrid cloud/multicloud threat detection; packet capture with retrospective analysis; MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping; EDR, XDR, and intrusion detection and prevention (IDP) telemetry data ingestion and correlation; and application dependency mapping.

ExtraHop has a long history of identifying network-detectable cyberattack behaviors. With its industry-leading expertise, ExtraHop was the first and only NDR provider to be listed as a contributor to the MITRE ATT&CK framework and the first to natively integrate ATT&CK into its product’s interface to help organizations identify gaps in their threat detection capabilities. Its retrospective threat intelligence, which applies new threat intelligence to suspicious network activity that happened in the past, also helps users identify broader attack campaigns.

“Network visibility has become an integral part of an organization’s cybersecurity strategy as attackers’ tactics, techniques, and procedures rapidly evolve,” said Jesse Rothstein, co-founder and CTO, ExtraHop. “We believe Forrester’s recognition of ExtraHop in the Network Analysis and Visibility Landscape further proves that the network is the go-to data source for detection and response, and reasserts our position as a trusted NDR partner.”

For more information, download the Network Analysis and Visibility Landscape, Q1 2023 and read the blog.

Additional Resources

About ExtraHop

Cyberattackers have the advantage. ExtraHop is on a mission to help you take it back with security that can’t be undermined, outsmarted, or compromised. Our dynamic cyber defense platform, Reveal(x) 360, helps organizations detect and respond to advanced threats—before they compromise your business. We apply cloud-scale AI to petabytes of traffic per day, performing line-rate decryption and behavioral analysis across all infrastructure, workloads, and data-in-flight. With complete visibility from ExtraHop, enterprises can detect malicious behavior, hunt advanced threats, and forensically investigate any incident with confidence.

©2023 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) 360, Reveal(x) Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Contacts

Catherine Segar



ExtraHop



pr@extrahop.com