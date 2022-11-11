Extended Warranty Global Market Report 2022: Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Extended Warranty Market By Distribution Channel, By Coverage, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The increased awareness of extended warranty policies among consumers, has led to the rise of extended warranty in the insurance market. Since many devices come with a heavy price tag at the time of purchase, therefore knowledge of extended warranties for those products has risen.

Extended warranty providers are providing value-added services to clients and expanding product and service offerings through partnerships. In addition, the untapped potential of emerging economies is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in the coming years. The use of AI and machine learning to manage questions and claims via chat, phone, and online forms also drives the demand for extended warranties

However, unit shipments of personal computers (PCs) worldwide have been declining, and as a result, the demand for extended warranty insurance has decreased, limiting the growth of extended warranty market.

Key Market Segments

By Distribution Channel

  • Manufacturers
  • Retailers
  • Others

By Coverage

  • Standard Protection Plan
  • Accidental Protection Plan

By Application

  • Automobiles
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Home Appliances
  • Mobile Devices and PCs
  • Others

By End User

  • Individuals
  • Business

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • ASSURANT, INC
  • American International Group, Inc
  • AXA
  • AmTrust Financial
  • Asurion
  • CARCHEX
  • CarShield, LLC
  • Endurance Warranty Services, LLC
  • Edel Assurance
  • SquareTrade, Inc

Key Findings of the Study

  • By distribution channel, the manufacturers segment led the extended warranty market in terms of revenue in 2021.
  • By end user, the individuals segment accounted for the highest extended warranty market share in 2021.
  • By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY COVERAGE

CHAPTER 5: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 6: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 7: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 8: EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvd05x

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

