Extend Wraps Up 2025 with AI-Powered Product Innovation, Expanded Bank Partnerships, and Strong Momentum Heading into 2026

The company closes a pivotal year marked by AI advancements, augmented commercial card infrastructure, and deepening partnerships across banks, networks, and processors.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extend, an AI-powered spend and expense management platform, today announced its key 2025 milestones and outlined its strategic priorities for 2026 as demand for flexible, automated financial workflows continues to accelerate.

Over the past year, Extend delivered meaningful product innovation to a broader range of businesses by making its software accessible to any business, irrespective of their banking relationship. In parallel, the company introduced AI-powered expense management capabilities to drive savings from automation and insights.

"2025 was a year of meaningful expansion for Extend, as we’re helping banks and businesses rethink spend and expense management," said Andrew Jamison, CEO and Co-Founder of Extend. "Banks are under increasing pressure to deliver more flexible, intelligent solutions to their customers, and Extend has become a trusted partner in making that a possibility. As we look to 2026, we’re doubling down on AI, deeper bank integrations, and universal expense management. The demand for connected, real-time financial workflows has never been greater."

2025 Business Highlights

Expanded Bank Partnerships and Commercial Card Modernization

Extend deepened relationships with major financial institutions by continuing to modernize commercial card programs and delivering scalable virtual card capabilities that integrate seamlessly into existing bank infrastructure. In 2025, Extend expanded its partnership with card networks, enabling issuer banks and their customers to access advanced virtual card solutions originally designed for large-market and enterprise use cases. The company also significantly grew its footprint within PNC Bank’s commercial card portfolio, bringing instant virtual card issuance and enhanced spend controls to customers.

AI-Powered Financial Workflow Innovation

In 2025, Extend advanced its AI strategy by embedding intelligence across its platform to automate and enhance core finance workflows. Extend embraced AI as a foundational capability – reducing users’ manual work, improving accuracy, and helping finance teams to operate faster with greater confidence.

Beyond individual capability releases, Extend also launched an open-source AI toolkit designed to help finance teams and partners embed AI into reconciliation, receipt auto-capture, and real-time financial data workflows.

Universal Expense Management for SMBs

Extend expanded its platform to support all commercial credit cards, offering universal expense management capabilities that deliver unified spend visibility across banks and card products. This marked a strategic shift from bank-specific tools to a universal layer designed to make modern spend and expense management more accessible to small and midsize businesses.

Throughout the year, Extend introduced new features across everyday expense workflows, including SMS receipt capture, single sign-on (SSO), AI-powered expense categorization and insights, and enhancements to manager review and transaction detail views–helping teams leverage automation to reduce back-and-forth and streamline reconciliation while maintaining strong oversight without added complexity.

New Capital to Accelerate Growth

Extend secured $20 million in new capital through a combination of equity and venture debt, and appointed a seasoned CFO from Paypal. This funding enabled Extend to accelerate its AI roadmap, expand partner integrations, and scale next-generation commercial card infrastructure.

Looking Ahead to 2026

In 2026, Extend will continue to forge and scale partnerships across the payments ecosystem. The product roadmap will continue to focus on delivering a modern, flexible, and AI-powered spend and expense management platform that banks can easily deploy across their SMB customers with little to no disruption.

About Extend

Extend is an AI-powered spend and expense management platform that helps businesses control card spend and simplify expense processes—without switching banks, applying for new cards, or implementing complex software. Thousands of companies use Extend to create and manage virtual cards, streamline payment workflows, and gain real-time visibility into employee and vendor spend. Extend powers billions of dollars in transactions while partnering with the financial institutions businesses already trust. Learn more at www.paywithextend.com or follow Extend on LinkedIn.

