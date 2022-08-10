Eximbay Strengthens Cross-Border eCommerce Fraud Management with ACI Worldwide

MIAMI & SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#payments—ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, today announced that Eximbay, South Korea’s leading overseas payment services provider (PSP), has added ACI Fraud Management for Merchants real-time fraud prevention solution to its payment services capabilities.

The addition of ACI Fraud Management for Merchants is part of Eximbay’s efforts to provide greater security, reassurance and resilience for its merchant customers. The move reaffirms its commitment to ensuring its real-time payments solutions are backed by a best-in-class risk and fraud management infrastructure.

As Korea’s premier overseas PSP, Eximbay required a flexible real-time fraud management solution capable of evolving and scaling with its payment gateway business for cross-border merchant customers. It also wanted streamlined connectivity to multiple payment partners to serve an expanding base of global eCommerce merchants.

Eximbay identified ACI, and its ACI Fraud Management for Merchants, as its partner and solution of choice to help it navigate this complex and changing payments landscape

“ACI has helped us deliver more secure international business expansion for our merchant customers, as well as deploy tailored payment and fraud strategies for specific sectors and markets,” said Jason Kim, CEO, Eximbay. “We look forward to expanding our partnership and providing the even greater trust, reassurance and reach our customers expect and demand.”

“As cross-border eCommerce expands, gateways like Eximbay will be key to ensuring a trusted environment for merchants to prosper and grow,” said Leslie Choo, managing director, Asia Pacific, ACI Worldwide. “This partnership will expand Eximbay’s global payment network, providing unrivalled service and opportunities for its customers.”

ACI Fraud Management for Merchants is tailored to the needs of eCommerce merchants and PSPs and is designed to enable businesses to protect revenue, support growth and business expansion, and enhance customer experience. The solution is provided as a managed service and delivers instant accept, challenge, and deny decisions on eCommerce transactions.

A key aspect of ACI’s fraud solution is its proven track record of increasing acceptance rates while reducing rejection rates. It combines advanced machine learning models, predictive and behavioral analytics, customer profiling techniques, tailored rules, and global fraud intelligence to identify genuine transactions and isolate potential fraudulent ones accurately. The solution helps reduce fraud losses and minimize chargeback costs across different market verticals.

The announcement with Eximbay is the latest in a series of successes for ACI, as the company continues its growth in Asia Pacific.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Our proven, secure and scalable software solutions enable leading corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About Eximbay

Eximbay is currently a leasing payment facilitator in the cross-border payment area in Korea. Launched its business in 2010. Eximbay aggressively adopted advanced fraud management systems to always ensure their business stays on track. Equipped with ACI’s cutting-edge technology, Eximbay is expanding its business in a bigger scale than ever.

