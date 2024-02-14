Exclaimer Expands Datacenter Footprint in Germany

Exclaimer delivers data residency advantages with move to German Microsoft Azure datacenters

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Exclaimer, the leading email signature solution provider, announced that its world-class service is now hosted within Microsoft Azure datacenters in Germany. This strategic move offers local customers the significant benefits of data residency, ensuring their data is stored securely and compliant with local regulations.

Azure Germany West Central and Germany North, where the Exclaimer service is hosted, are both physically isolated instances of Microsoft Azure, specifically designed to meet German data privacy regulations and ensure optimum service reliability. Customers using Exclaimer will therefore be able to ensure they comply with the requirements of GDPR and the Bundesdatenschutzgesetz (BDSG), Germany’s Federal Data Protection Act. This is particularly important for federal agencies and institutions with complex compliance requirements.

Furthermore, the Exclaimer Azure setup uses active-active load balancing to provide a single network service, meaning that if one datacenter were to cease operating, service will be maintained within the region. By maintaining this level of local availability, Exclaimer will continue to deliver its email signature management service to customers without any compromises to data privacy and compliance.

“With many data protection regulations in full effect, it’s no surprise that complying with data residency requirements has become a top priority for businesses across Europe,” said Vicky Wills, Chief Technology Officer at Exclaimer. “By expanding our service delivery to regional Azure datacenters within Germany, we’re proud to offer our German customers the most secure and compliant email signature management experience available.”

Wills continues: “We know that data privacy and security breach prevention are at the top of our clients’ agendas, and we are committed to helping our customers mitigate these risks. We are committed to upholding data residency and handling laws, while also meeting the highest security standards. And with our extensive accreditations including SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & 27018, Cyber Essentials, and GDPR compliance, we take pride in offering the most secure and compliant email signature management experience on the market.”

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry’s leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 60,000 organizations in 150+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC, and the Academy Awards. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

Contacts

exclaimer@clarity.global