Excellence in Insurance, Insurity’s Annual Conference, to Offer P&C Insurers with Innovative Strategies and Insights to Get Ahead in the Marketplace

Insurity will host 300+ insurance experts across 115+ leading insurance companies and MGAs to explore how to overcome industry challenges and leverage technology for a competitive advantage

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, the leading provider of cloud-based software for property and casualty insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that registration is now open for its annual conference, Excellence in Insurance.

Insurity’s annual conference, Excellence in Insurance, is the must-attend event for property and casualty insurance professionals. With over 30 interactive sessions, panel discussions, and user group meetings, attendees will gain practical knowledge and strategies for immediate implementation. The event brings together top decision-makers and thought leaders from over 115 leading insurance organizations, providing unparalleled access to the most extensive group of P&C leaders. Attendees will network and explore trends, challenges, and notable areas of investment like data and analytics, generative AI for co-pilots, and the integration of IoT in risk assessment and policy customization.





“ As the P&C insurance industry evolves, it’s imperative for leaders to collaborate and share insights,” said Chris Lafond, Chief Executive Officer at Insurity. “ With 100% of last year’s attendees saying they are attending again this year, the Excellence in Insurance conference provides a unique platform for exchanging ideas and promoting innovation with other industry executives and leaders.”

Excellence in Insurance will occur October 28-30, 2024 at the OMNI Amelia Island Resort in Fernandina Beach, Florida. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate and learn from real-world successes from industry leaders during the Excellence in Insurance awards. Organizations like Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, AF Group, and Joyn Insurance were recognized during last year’s awards ceremony for their excellence in leveraging innovation to advance vital business strategies.

“ Insurity’s commitment is to ensure every attendee leaves not just with new connections but with actionable insights that could redefine the trajectory of their organizations,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ Core systems continue to be an active areas of investment focus for insurers, most notably policy administration systems, and Insurity offers the most extensive insurance software portfolio in the business.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to expand your understanding of the latest trends, take back informed ideas for optimizing your operations and policyholder experiences, and navigate many of today’s short-term and long-term challenges.

To learn more about attending or sponsoring Excellence in Insurance, contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

