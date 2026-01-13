ExaGrid’s FY 2025 Results—A Record Quarter and a Record Year for Company

ExaGrid reports 20 consecutive quarters of positive P&L, EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution with AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock (RTL) that includes a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), Auto Detect & Guard, delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it had record bookings and record revenue in the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, and had a record-year for bookings and revenue for 2025.

ExaGrid broke many records in the quarter (Q4 2025), including:

Record overall revenue and bookings

Record revenue and bookings for new customers

Record revenue and bookings for existing customer repeat orders

Record 202 new logo customers in the quarter Record 88 six-figure new logo customers 3 seven-figure new logo customer deals



In addition, ExaGrid had a record bookings and revenue year in 2025 and remained P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow positive for the 20th consecutive quarter. The company is 100% debt-free, demonstrating strong financial health as a company.

ExaGrid added 202 new customers in Q4 2025, including 88 six-figure new customer deals and 3 seven-figure “new” customer deals. ExaGrid will hit over 5,000 active-installed upper mid-market to large enterprise customers, in early 2026. These customers use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage every day to protect their data. ExaGrid is a Tiered Backup Storage Target for over 25 backup applications and utilities including: Veeam, Rubrik, Commvault, NetBackup, Oracle RMAN, Cohesity (Q2 2026), and many others listed on the ExaGrid website.

Highlights of Q4 2025:

Strong competitive win rate at over 70% for the quarter.

Brought on 202 new customers.

88 six-figure new customer deals and 3 seven-figure new customer deals.

Just under 5,000 customers protect their data with ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage.

Sales and support teams in 30 countries and customer installations in over 80 countries.

Growing global sales—over 50% of the business came from outside of the United States.

Company remains Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive over the last 20 quarters.

ExaGrid replaced a record number of Dell Data Domain appliances in the quarter.

ExaGrid released Version 7.4.0, which included the release of ExaGrid’s AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock feature: Auto Detect & Guard, and included new features to help MSPs track their customers’ data usage and separately provide the ability to restore an individual customer’s data in the case of a ransomware attack.

ExaGrid won “Backup & DR Innovation of the Year” as well as “Storage Hardware Innovation of the Year” and “Storage Vendor of the Year” at the MSP Channel Awards 2025 in December, adding to the 6 industry award wins earlier in the year at the Storage Awards, Data Breakthrough Awards, and the Network Computing Awards—for a total of 9 industry awards in 2025.

“ExaGrid is continuing to grow with healthy financials, as shown by the past 20 quarters that we have maintained positive P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “We have sales teams in over 30 countries worldwide, and customer installations in over 80 countries. We continue to invest in our channel partnerships and worked with more reseller partners in 2025 than ever before. We released new features for our Managed Service Provider (MSP) partners in particular, so that MSPs can set up a specific share per customer, with data usage tracked and reported for billing per share, and so that ransomware recovery is available by customer. We have signed our first ‘Top 10’ worldwide Global Systems Integrator and will be signing with the second soon. We continue to replace primary storage behind the backup application as well as inline scale-up deduplication appliances due to our unique architecture for the fastest backups, fast restores, true scalability with a fixed-length backup window as data grows, strong security, and the industry’s best ransomware recovery with our AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock.

“We had a very successful 2025 and are looking to maintain the momentum with double-digit top line growth for 2026,” said Andrews.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

