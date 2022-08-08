Evolytics Ranks #58 on Fortune’s 2022 List of Best Small Workplaces™

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Fortune and Great Place to Work® announced that Evolytics is one of the 2022 Best Small Workplaces, ranking #58 on this year’s prestigious list. This is the third consecutive year for Evolytics to receive this honor, also making Fortune’s list in 2021 and 2020. Earning this recognition positions Evolytics as one of the nation’s best employers.

“Our team of industry top talent has worked incredibly hard to build a collaborative, supportive, employee-focused culture that nurtures continuous optimization,” said Evolytics President Carey Wilkins. “We are grateful that our employees enjoy working at Evolytics and are so willing to share feedback and voice their satisfaction—because receiving input and taking action is foundational to earning this honor for the third year in a row.”

The Fortune Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they create great employee experiences that transcend race, gender, age, disability status, or role in the organization.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

In addition to its inclusion on the Fortune Best Small Workplaces list in 2020, 2021 and 2022, Evolytics was also honored by Great Place to Work® on its 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™. In addition, Evolytics was also recently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work and Coolest Office Spaces by the Kansas City Business Journal.​

About Evolytics

Evolytics is a leading digital analytics consulting firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, that exists to make a positive difference with data for its employees, community, and clients. Evolytics engineers best-in-class analytics programs for some of the most respected and recognized brands in the world. With industry experience in financial services, ecommerce, retail, software development, healthcare, government, and consumer packaged goods, Evolytics provides services spanning the full data lifecycle, enabling clients to collect, analyze, and act on their data. The company’s capabilities include data collection, data engineering, data visualization, data analysis, experimentation, data science and training. For more information about Evolytics, please visit www.evolytics.com.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List

Great Place to Work selected the Best Small Workplaces by analyzing the survey responses of over 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

Travis McElhany



816.521.0097



tmcelhany@evolytics.com