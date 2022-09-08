Evolytics Ranks #45 on Fortune’s 2022 List of Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™

KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Fortune and Great Place to Work® announced that Evolytics is one of the Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™, ranking 45th on the 2022 Fortune list released today. This is the second year in a row for Evolytics to receive this honor, also making Fortune’s prestigious list in 2021. Earning this recognition positions Evolytics as one of the nation’s top consulting and professional services employers.

“It’s an honor for Evolytics to rank among the nation’s best consulting and professional services firms once again. This achievement is a direct result of our team’s experiences working at Evolytics, their professional growth opportunities, and their true passion for serving our forward-thinking clients,” said Evolytics President Carey Wilkins. “We’ve built a uniquely collaborative, mission-driven workplace that values continuous improvement, and is 100 percent client-focused.”

Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive, based on rigorous criteria and confidential employee feedback. Companies are assessed on how well they create excellent employee experiences that cut across race, gender, age, disability status—regardless of employees’ position or role in the company. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated.

Evolytics is frequently recognized for its workplace environment, and this prestigious national award in the Consulting and Professional Services category further validates the success of our unique and nurturing culture—one that we’ve worked hard to build. This ranking reinforces our employees’ satisfaction and trust, while elevating our brand in the eyes of prospective talent seeking a best-in-class professional home.

In addition to its inclusion on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services in 2021 and 2022, Evolytics also ranked on Fortune’s Best Small Workplaces list in 2020, 2021 and 2022. In addition, Evolytics was previously recognized as one of the Best Places to Work and for Coolest Office Spaces by the Kansas City Business Journal.​

About Evolytics

Evolytics is a leading digital analytics consulting firm based in Kansas City, Missouri, that exists to make a positive difference with data for its employees, community, and clients. Evolytics engineers best-in-class analytics programs for some of the most respected and recognized brands in the world. With industry experience in financial services, ecommerce, retail, software development, healthcare, government, and consumer packaged goods, Evolytics provides services spanning the full data lifecycle, enabling clients to collect, analyze, and act on their data. The company’s capabilities include data collection, data engineering, data visualization, data analysis, experimentation, data science and training. For more information about Evolytics, please visit www.evolytics.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ List

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 463,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

