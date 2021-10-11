Evisort is Selected for 2021 Spend Matters ‘50 Providers to Watch’ List

Artificial intelligence provider for contracts recognized by procurement analysts

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Spend Matters® just revealed its 2021 “50 Providers to Watch” list which includes Evisort, a leading provider of contract management and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Spend Matters selected Evisort and the other listed companies based on rigorous criteria including growth, innovation, technical capabilities and solution delivery. Evisort was independently chosen by Spend Matters’ analyst team over multiple rounds of debate and discussion.

2021 marks the eighth year of publication for the Spend Matters 50 to Watch as well as its counterpart, the 50 to Know. The Spend Matters annual 50 Providers to Know and 50 Providers to Watch lists are determined by the entire Spend Matters analyst team to represent the best of the commercial providers that serve enterprise-level procurement organizations.

“Never has procurement technology been more front of mind for businesses,” remarked Nick Heinzmann, Analyst Team Lead at Azul Partners, Inc., which publishes Spend Matters. “With companies heavily scrutinizing their supply chains and bottom lines to protect against volatility, the procurement technology space has in 2021 gained only greater notoriety — from customers and investors alike.”

According to Heinzmann, “In the context of global shocks, an innovative new take on what ‘source-to-pay’ includes, and an urgent re-evaluation of what businesses should value beyond the balance sheet, we’re pleased to present Spend Matters’ annual ‘50 Providers to Know,’ ‘50 Providers to Watch’ and ‘Future 5’ listees, determined by the entire Spend Matters analyst team to represent the best of the technology providers that serve procurement, finance and supply chain organizations.”

“We are incredibly proud of being named to the 2021 Spend Matters ‘50 Providers to Watch’ list,” said Jerry Ting, CEO and Co-Founder of Evisort. “Procurement and supply chain professionals are critically important to contracting, and they have a keen eye for the importance of good data. Not only are they often the pivot point for contracts at enterprises, but they also guide companies to partner with the best product and service providers. Evisort is dedicated to developing new and innovative tools for procurement, technical excellence and ensuring our clients receive rapid and maximum value for their investment with us. We’re excited to press forward into new areas to continually benefit our customers, and pride ourselves in providing critical data and insights to supply chain/procurement professionals.”

