Everything Golden for Nexsan on Eve of Silver Anniversary

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexsan®, the pioneer of highly reliable, cost-effective enterprise-class storage solutions, is celebrating 25 years of delivering storage solutions enterprises trust for their most critical data needs, backed by the innovation and reliability that has made the company a trusted leader in the industry.





Founded in 1999, Nexsan has consistently delivered high-performance and scalable storage technologies tailored to meet global organizations’ complex and evolving needs. The company’s storage solutions are expertly designed to support a multitude of applications from healthcare to digital surveillance, ensuring secure, efficient data management and recovery in various demanding environments. These solutions are then delivered to customers through a worldwide partner program comprised of solution providers, technology partners and OEMs, all working together to ensure business-critical data remains a protected and available resource.

Nexsan systems meet the ongoing need to maintain large data stores in on-premises storage hardware—a need that persists despite the advent of cloud computing, and now grows more pressing as organizations face inflated cloud costs. Nexsan channel partners excel at developing systems that address essential functions like high-performance data vaults, bulletproof backup and archive, cybersecurity and digital video.

Among the key milestones achieved in the past quarter century are:

Company founded in Derby, UK (1999)

Nexsan pioneers cost-efficient storage with the ATA RAID system (2001)

Delivers high-density storage with ATABeast (2004)

Launches SATABeast (2005)

Debuts Assureon® (2006)

Advances green storage with AUTOMAID® (2007)

Launches E-Series; industry’s most highly efficient storage, with active drawer technology (2010)

Reaches milestone of more than 33,000 systems installed (2012)

Doubles the performance of E-Series with introduction of E-Series P (2016)

Unifies hybrid storage with the launch of Unity™ (2016)

Develops Unity flash systems and Unity Active Archive (now Unbreakable Backup) (2017)

Launches BEAST ELITE (2020)

Creates Unity NV10000; NVMe all-flash platform (2022)

Serene Investment Management acquires Nexsan (2023)

More than 2,600 systems with over 624 PB actively deployed and under maintenance (2023)

Nexsan expands sales, marketing and engineering efforts to achieve growth in sales and profitability (2023)

“For the past 25 years, Nexsan has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing ultra-reliable, extremely dense enterprise-class storage that delivers unparalleled energy efficiency and exceptional value,” said Andy Hill, Executive Vice President of Nexsan. “From our early years of becoming the de facto standard for tier 2 and 3 storage to our current position of having created a portfolio full of storage offerings that overcome even the strongest IT challenges, Nexsan has dedicated itself to providing reliable, secure and scalable on-premises solutions designed to meet evolving business and IT requirements. Rather than rest on our laurels of success during the past quarter century, we are celebrating the opportunity to achieve even more greatness in the next 25 years.”

About Nexsan®

Nexsan® is a global leader in enabling customers to securely store, protect, and manage data. Established in 1999, Nexsan has earned a reputation for delivering the most highly reliable, secure, and cost-effective storage while always remaining agile to continuously deliver purpose-built storage and data management solutions that meet complex and ever-changing IT, business, and budgetary requirements. Nexsan’s patented technology is ideal for a variety of use cases including backup and recovery, content delivery and streaming, scientific lab data, virtualization, evidentiary data, digital video surveillance, regulatory compliance, and healthcare records. For further information, please visit www.nexsan.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Judy Smith, JPR Communications



818-522-9673 judys@jprcom.com