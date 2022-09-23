EVERTEC Commits $250,000 in Support of Hurricane Fiona Relief

ATH Móvil To Match Donations Through the Application

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced the Company will donate up to $250,000 for hurricane relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, including assistance to affected employees.

As part of these efforts, starting September 23rd at 12:01a.m., and for a two-week period ending on 11:59 p.m. October 7th, Evertec and ATH will launch an initiative to promote online donations through the ATH Móvil application and its “Donate” feature. Through this initiative, the Company will match each dollar donated through the ATH Móvil application to the institutions listed below during the aforementioned period up to a total of $100,000. There will be a cap of $5,000 per organization, subject to fund availability.

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated “Hurricane Fiona inflicted hardship on Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and our hearts go out to those affected. We remain deeply committed to the recovery and I am proud of our colleagues and their efforts to respond to these challenges.”

Selected institutions (and its respective pATH in italics):

Taller Salud / TallerSalud

La Fondita de Jesús / LaFonditaDeJesus

Techos Pa’ Mi Gente / TPMGCorp

Rehaciendo Comunidades con Esperanza / REHACE

MATRIA / ProyectoMatria

Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos / CasaJulia

Banco de Alimentos de PR / bancodealimentosdepr

Fundación Mochileando / FundacionMochileando

Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico / ayudalegalpuertorico

Fundacion Pisadas de Amor / FundacionPisadasDeAmor

Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico / ComedoresSocialesPR

PlenitudPR / PlenitudPR

Puerto Rico Renace, Inc / PUERTORICORENACEINC

Red Por La Niñez / AlberguesPR

True Self Foundation / TrueSelf Brownie Blondie Foundation / Brownieblondiefoundation

Scuba Dogs Society / Scubadogssociety

ConPRmetidos / ConPRmetidos

Centros Sor Isolina Ferre / CentrosSorIsolinaFerre

Fundación Yo no me quito / yonomequitopr

Para La Naturaleza / Paralanaturaleza

Hogar Forjadores de Esperanza / HogarForjadores

El Comedor de la Kennedy / ElComedordelaKennedy

Cáritas Puerto Rico / CaritasPR

Hogar Ruth / HogarRuthparaMujeres

Save a Sato / saveasato

Ciencia en Tus Manos / cienciaentusmanos

Iniciativa Comunitaria / IniciativaComunitaria

PRoTechos / PROTECHOS

Boys and Girls Club / BoysandGirlsClubsdePR

Cruz Roja Americana, Capítulo de Puerto Rico / CruzRojaPR

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process over three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, Evertec operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Beatriz Brown-Sáenz



(787) 773-5442



IR@evertecinc.com

Media Contact

Alexandra López-Soler



939-400-6497