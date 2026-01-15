Everspring Named a 2026 Best Places to Work for the Fifth Year as Company Accelerates AI Innovation in Higher Education

The annual award honors employers across the U.S. shaping the future of work.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspring has been named a 2026 Best Places to Work by Built In for the fifth year, reflecting the company’s sustained momentum as it advances solutions for higher education in an AI-transformed landscape.

AI has redefined how students discover and evaluate programs, how institutions must operate to remain efficient, and how academic offerings align with labor market realities. Everspring is leading this transformation with solutions spanning AI discovery, curriculum, and enrollment. Highlights include: 8X increases in AI visibility, curriculum-ready AI content blocks that align programs with workforce demand, and stronger ROI on enrollment—Everspring is acquiring students more cost-effectively even as digital advertising costs rise across the market.

“This recognition reflects the caliber of work our teams are doing and the stakes of the problems we’re solving,” said Beth Hollenberg, CEO of Everspring. “We’re building and operationalizing solutions in complex enrollment environments where visibility, efficiency, and institutional strategy intersect. Our teams are shaping how universities compete in an AI-driven market, and that work continues to attract exceptional talent.”

This work is grounded in proprietary student performance data that is unmatched in the industry. Everspring’s 2025 AI Search Trends: Enrollment Impact Brief, based on over 100,000 student leads, proved that inquiries from AI discovery platforms convert to applicants at two to three times the rate of traditional channels. The findings underscore a shift with major institutional implications: AI discovery now drives the strongest applicants, the most cost-efficient enrollment funnels, and a measurable edge for institutions that act now.

“Our teams are working on challenges that didn’t exist a year ago and that universities can’t afford to ignore today,” said Michael Bell, Chief Marketing Officer at Everspring. “Being named a Best Place to Work reflects an environment where people are trusted to test ideas, challenge assumptions, and build solutions that directly inform institutional strategy.”

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s annual Best Places to Work program honors employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today’s workforce. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work

“Today’s candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools,” said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. “Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it’s a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company’s story.”

About Everspring

Everspring is a digital and AI-enablement company that provides managed services to help colleges and universities target their highest-impact growth levers, solve urgent challenges, and capture market opportunity. The first partner in higher ed to stand up a full AI Search Strategy with live placements across AI platforms and Google’s AI Overviews, Everspring ensures programs show up where decisions happen and enrollments follow.

Visit us at https://www.everspringpartners.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Rhea Vitalis, VP, Growth Marketing, rvitalis@everspringpartners.com